Anker's projector brand, Nebula, released the Nebula Mars earlier this year. If you read our review, you'll know it was a pretty solid portable projector, but the software experience left a bit to be desired. Today, Anker launched the Nebula Capsule on Indiegogo, a smaller projector with (what seems to be) much improved software.

The Nebula Capsule is only slightly bigger than a soda can, but it's apparently capable of projecting an image of up to 100" across with 100 ANSI Lumens of brightness. The resolution of 854x480 is a bit disappointing, but that's to be expected from a projector of this size. The Capsule also has a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker (like an Amazon Echo), and can even function as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

As for battery life, Anker is claiming up to 2.5 hours of continuous video, or 40 hours of non-stop music playback (in Bluetooth speaker mode). That's about how long the company's larger Mars projector lasts on a single charge. The device is charged with a microUSB port, with some form of quick charging supported.

Like the Nebula Mars, this runs a modified build of Android. But instead of the ancient Android 4.4 that the Mars had, this has Android 7.0 Nougat. The specifications page simply lists "App Store," leading me to believe that this won't have the Google Play Store (the Nebula Mars didn't have it either). Netflix, YouTube, HBO, Spotify, and Amazon Prime Video will be supported at the very least. Having Android Nougat should allow for far more apps to be sideloaded, and you can use the HDMI port to connect another streaming device (like a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick).

The Nebula Capsule starts at $199 at the 'Super Early Bird' tier. As that runs out, it goes up to $219, then $249, and finally $269. When the projector hits store shelves, it will cost $349. If it reaches the $50,000 funding goal, Anker expects to ship the Capsule in December of this year. You can back it on Indiegogo at the source link below.