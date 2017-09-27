We're in the thick of the holiday phone season, what with Apple's 2017 lineup on the table, Samsung's Note 8 available, and the Pixel announcement next week. Not to be deterred by all of that, Sony has opened up pre-orders for its next phone, the Xperia XZ1 Compact.

Sony already started shipping the regular XZ1 a few weeks ago, so this comes as no surprise. The smaller phone comes with Android 8.0 Oreo and sports a 4.6" HD LCD display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 19MP/8MP cameras, and a 2,700mAh battery. With the 720p screen, I think it's safe to assume that the XZ1 Compact's battery will last for a long time.

Pre-orders via Amazon are expected to ship on October 4 with free shipping. For the slightly hefty price of $599, you can choose between the black, white, blue and pink models. Check out the source links below if you're interested.