Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a toned-down and easier to understand version of the popular Ticket to Ride train-based strategy board game. It makes a great starting point for kids who have a budding interest in the hobby, and it's a great way to teach the main mechanics of the title without overloading them with complicated gameplay.
Board games have become a lot more popular in the last few years. For many people, their first introduction to the more hardcore end of the hobby is usually through playing games like Catan, Pandemic, or Ticket to Ride. But in this modern age, many are finding these titles for the first time in their digital forms. As a matter of fact, Asmodee Digital is a developer dedicated to bringing these games to a wide swath of platforms including Android and their newly released Ticket to Ride: First Journey is most definitely a great place to start for all ages.
While this release is mainly targeted towards children, the gameplay is most assuredly friendly for all ages. Not only is there a solo mode of play, there is also a pass-and-play mode where anyone can join in on the fun. This pass-and-play mode also makes Ticket to Ride: First Journey a great game to play together as a family, as the youngest in your brood can finally join in on the fun thanks to the newly simplified mechanics.
You can still expect the strategic gameplay to closely resemble the more adult-focused version, since you will still be tasked with collecting train cards, claiming routes on the map, and trying to connect the cities shown on tickets. So the basics are still there, but they are mixed with a kid-friendly look that offers an immersive experience through original illustrations and funny animations.
Oh, it is also worth pointing out that Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a premium release. That means you can pick it up today for $1.99 without worry of any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining you or your children's experience.
Honestly, if you are a board game fanatic and are looking to start your children in on the hobby, Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a pretty good place to begin. Sure it may not offer the full experience many of you may be used to, but the fact that any age can enjoy the simplified gameplay makes it a great contender for family game night.
Press Release
Paris, France, September 27, 2017 – Asmodee Digital, a leader in digital board game entertainment, is today excited to announce Ticket to Ride: First Journey is now available on Steam, iOS and Android devices, with a Mac version coming soon. Now players can discover the experience of Ticket to Ride: First Journey on digital screens, based on the acclaimed tabletop game by world famous designer, Alan R. Moon.Ticket to Ride: First Journey brings the popular kid and family version of Days of Wonder classic board game Ticket to Ride to digital platforms. Perfect for all ages with quicker and easier gameplay for younger players, this adaptation is a must-have introduction to the award-winning and millions-selling game Ticket to Ride. Including both USA and European maps, Ticket to Ride: First Journey allows you to collect train cards, claim routes across the continent and connect major cities across the map.
Check out the trailer:Playable in solo mode against three AI of varying difficulties, or with up to three friends (or bots) with the ‘pass and play’ mode, each game of Ticket to Ride: First Journey will steer you through the wild landscapes of the USA or historical Europe, learning more about iconic monuments and collecting pictures of the cities as you go.A digital adaptation for the masses, Ticket to Ride: First Journey has been simplified for younger audiences, so parents and children can experience the ride together. The game features a colorful, fully-animated 3D user experience, and user-friendly drag and drop mechanics to make the first Ticket to Ride journey easy and fun for all ages.
Ticket to Ride: First Journey features:
- Two maps: Europe & North America
- Family-friendly gameplay, including interactive, kid-focused tutorial
- Solo mode: Easy, normal & difficult AI
- Pass and play mode on a single device: Up to four players (or bots)
- Unlockable rewards to build geographical knowledgeTicket to Ride: first Journey press kit: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0B5kadNdeNhycVXppYmgwMGZRYzQFor more information, follow Asmodee Digital on social media:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asmodeedigital/Twitter: https://twitter.com/asmodeedigitalInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/asmodeedigital/You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/asmodeedigital# # #About Days of WonderDays of Wonder develops and publishes unique games in their genre. The company's "Play Different" slogan reflects its vision of publishing: Days of Wonder limits its productions to very few new games, focusing on quality rather than quantity, and developing highly refined digital adaptations. The unparalleled successes—such as Ticket to Ride®, the world's best-selling train game; Small World® and its epic conquests in a fantastic universe; and Memoir '44®, the World War II reference game with over twenty expansions—motivate Days of Wonder to raise the bar ever higher. Days of Wonder board games are distributed in 40 countries and their digital versions are available on the App Store, Google Play, Steam, and the Days of Wonder website at https://www.daysofwonder.com.Days of Wonder, Yamataï, Quadropolis, Five Tribes, Ticket to Ride, Small World, Memoir '44 are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Days of Wonder, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.About Asmodee DigitalAsmodee Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, is an international publisher and distributor of digital board games with operations located in Europe, North America, and China. Asmodee Digital manages the creation, design, development, publishing, and marketing of board and card games on leading digital platforms for Asmodee studios as well as for third-party publishers. The current Asmodee Digital catalog includes best-selling digital games such as Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Pandemic, Small World 2, Mr. Jack London, Lexigo Rush, Story Cubes, Colt Express, Mysterium, Potion Explosion, Onirim, Jaipur, Spot It! Duel and digital versions of many other well-known board games.
