Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a toned-down and easier to understand version of the popular Ticket to Ride train-based strategy board game. It makes a great starting point for kids who have a budding interest in the hobby, and it's a great way to teach the main mechanics of the title without overloading them with complicated gameplay.

Board games have become a lot more popular in the last few years. For many people, their first introduction to the more hardcore end of the hobby is usually through playing games like Catan, Pandemic, or Ticket to Ride. But in this modern age, many are finding these titles for the first time in their digital forms. As a matter of fact, Asmodee Digital is a developer dedicated to bringing these games to a wide swath of platforms including Android and their newly released Ticket to Ride: First Journey is most definitely a great place to start for all ages.

While this release is mainly targeted towards children, the gameplay is most assuredly friendly for all ages. Not only is there a solo mode of play, there is also a pass-and-play mode where anyone can join in on the fun. This pass-and-play mode also makes Ticket to Ride: First Journey a great game to play together as a family, as the youngest in your brood can finally join in on the fun thanks to the newly simplified mechanics.

You can still expect the strategic gameplay to closely resemble the more adult-focused version, since you will still be tasked with collecting train cards, claiming routes on the map, and trying to connect the cities shown on tickets. So the basics are still there, but they are mixed with a kid-friendly look that offers an immersive experience through original illustrations and funny animations.

Oh, it is also worth pointing out that Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a premium release. That means you can pick it up today for $1.99 without worry of any in-app purchases or advertisements ruining you or your children's experience.

Honestly, if you are a board game fanatic and are looking to start your children in on the hobby, Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a pretty good place to begin. Sure it may not offer the full experience many of you may be used to, but the fact that any age can enjoy the simplified gameplay makes it a great contender for family game night.