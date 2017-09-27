This is quite the deal. Today over at Amazon and B&H you can pick the carrier unlocked ad-free Moto G4 for as little as $119.99, a savings of around $60. That is, if you're down with the 16GB model. If you step things up to the 32GB version, you'll have to cough up just an incredible $10 more. That's right, the 4th gen Moto G is going for just $129.99, up to $100 off, in its 32GB flavor. Yum.

Unfortunately, the 32GB SKU has sold out on Amazon already, so B&H is the only place you can grab one. But at this price, grabbing it anywhere is a good deal, even if you can't avail yourself of that expedited Prime shipping. So there are six total choices. You can get it in both black and white for the 32GB model at B&H ($129.99), black and white in 16GB at B&H ($119.99), and black and white for the 16GB at Amazon (119.99).

Keep in mind, G4 is a bit long in the tooth. It did come out over a year ago, and it almost certainly won't see an update to Android 8.0 Oreo. But we did call it the best budget phone you could buy. And for nearly half off the launch price, you could do a whole lot worse.