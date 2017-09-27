Article Contents
September is winding down and we're halfway through another week. That, of course, means that it's time for more app sales! Plus, the first App of the Week has appeared, so if you're in an eligible country, you can score this app for 10-cents (or whatever that is in your native currency).
Free
Apps
- Quick App Lock Pro - protects your privacy $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rocket Dispatch $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- VR Video Player : Lightest VR player in the market $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Clipboard Manager Pro $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Metal Detector PRO $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Island Survival 3 PRO $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Survival Online GO $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Math-ropolis, educational math app for kids $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- oO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Labyrinth 3D - Can you escape? $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Shurikenz Master $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Sonic Loops Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- GX S8 Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- MaskIt - Customize your icons! $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Pixel Oreo 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Royal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- S8 / Note 8 Black AMOLED UX - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Axel Watch Face $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Rebel Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Polar Watch Face $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- SLT Retro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Aron Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Meegis - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
App of the Week
- Facetune - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Video Filters! $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Learn Japanese with Tako - Hiragana Katakana Kanji $4.49 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- AutoResponder for WA Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Easy Parental Control Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Airline Flight Status Tracker & Trip Planning $18.99 -> $10.99; 7 days left
- Juke Pro - The SMS Powered Jukebox $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Gangstar City: Crime Miami PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Time Mysteries 3: The Final Enigma (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- The Cumbia Hero Premium No Ads $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Secret Order 2: Masked Intent (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Alined Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- NERO Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Poweramp skin pink glass $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- [Substratum] Flatty Light $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Screen Lock Pro : Power Button Savior $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (why though)
- Anime Girl Pose 3D $2.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left (wtf)
- Chibi avatar $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left (wtf)
- Anime Pose 3D $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left (wtf)
- Celtic Druid Handbook $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left (why?)
