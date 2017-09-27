Android Pay launched in Spain two months ago, and today Google has updated the Pay support site to indicate the addition of two new card issuers: American Express and Edenred.

American Express cards that are supported include the Active Consumer, Business, and Corporate cards. The one Edenred card that is supported is the Ticket Restaurant Card, so maybe that's popular in Spain? I'm really not sure, but all other Edenred cards remain unsupported for now. But Amex support is probably welcome news for a significant number of people.

American Express also announced it on their website, here. This is in addition to the already large number of BBVA cards supported by Android Pay in the country that were part of the service's launch there.