Google's stock SMS app for Android should be a undramatic affair, but it's been in the news more than you might expect recently. This is largely due to a bug that has been preventing notifications for many people, and that's a pretty big problem for a messaging app. The decision to remove the FAB (floating action button) in the last update has been controversial, too. In the latest update, it seems everything is back to "normal."
The most noticeable change is the reinstating of the FAB. It's only use is to start new conversations, which some argue is reason enough for it to be less conspicuous (how often do you really need to use it?). Regardless, Google has added it back in with the update to version 2.5.209 rc. Judging by the comments on the post that brought news of its removal, this will delight and anger users in equal measure.
More important than a superficial UX decision, however, is the apparent fixing of a worrisome notification bug that has blighted users recently. It hasn't affected everyone, but certainly enough people with Oreo to call it widespread. The bug has caused notifications to stop working, meaning the only way to know if you have new messages is to open up the app and take a look. Google's VP of Communications Products, Nick Fox, took to Twitter to say a fix was incoming (see below), and it seems the latest update includes said fix.
Sorry about this. We found the issue and are rolling out a fix today.
— Nick Fox (@RealNickFox) September 25, 2017
We've had one report so far from a user saying that the latest update has corrected the issue, and while we can't be sure yet if this is the case for everyone affected, we can hope. And that's where you come in – let us know in the comments if this has solved the problem for you.
To update, hit the Play Store link below, or manually install the latest version from APKMirror.
- Thanks:
- Giovanni and EarlyMon
