Battle.net is the one-stop shop for all Blizzard games, from Overwatch to World of Warcraft. But until now, there wasn't a mobile app available to chat with your friends or manage your profile, like Steam offers. Seemingly out of nowhere, Blizzard has released a Battle.net companion app for Android.

The app has two main functions - you can manage your friends list or chat with your friends. It's especially convenient for adding people to your friends list on the go, and can even generate a QR code that another person can scan with their phone (provided they also have the app installed).

You can download the Battle.net app from the Play Store below, as long as your Android device is running 5.0 Lollipop or newer. Hopefully Blizzard will merge the existing Authenticator app (used for two-factor authentication) into this at some point.