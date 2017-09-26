Plex is mainly a way to get your own media library organized and streaming to all your devices, but today Plex is announcing a new source of content called Plex News. As the name implies, it's a feed of news and information from various sources that you access from your media library. There are over 190 sources at launch, and Plex says more are on the way.

Plex News is basically a customizable news feed, which grew out of the company's acquisition of Watchup. unlike the recent integration of live TV, you don't need an antenna to get news—it's all streaming over the internet. Just pick the topics and sources you want, and check the feed from your library whenever you want. It already has support for sources like CNN, Cnet, Financial Times, and CBS.

Sorry, no Android screens yet.

Plex News is rolling out to everyone over the next 48 hours, but Plex Pass subscribers will get first crack. It's supported on most Plex platforms including Android TV, NVIDIA SHIELD, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android Mobile, and iOS.