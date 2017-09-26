Fitbit has been making fitness trackers for years, but we now have a launch date for the company's very first smartwatch. The Ionic launches on October 1st for $299.95, but that's not all. Fitbit is also releasing its first Bluetooth headphones on that same day for $129.95.

The Ionic aims to retain all the fitness tracking features that have made Fitbit successful over the years. The watch includes GPS, advanced heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Fitbit says the watch has been tuned to last five days on a charge, which is about four days longer than other smartwatches. It tethers to your phone over Bluetooth to get notifications and calls; there's even support for NFC payments via Fitbit Pay.

App support for the watch might take a while to materialize. The Fitbit SDK launches tomorrow as a developer preview and will include beta firmware for the Ionic. About 1,000 developers have signed up to make apps and watch faces for the Ionic, and Fitbit plans to launch the Fitbit App Gallery at some point this fall.

In the meantime, you can pair the new Flyer Bluetooth headphones with the Ionic directly or with your smartphone. These sweat-proof headphones are the first from Fitbit, and they don't adopt the completely wireless design so many companies are doing. The left and right buds are connected, and you get up to six hours of playback per charge.

You can pre-order both products now on Fitbit's website. they will be available at various retailers on launch day as well.