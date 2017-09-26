There are a lot of Samsung-branded wireless chargers out there. Our own Artem even discovered that some of the cheaper options sold by 3rd parties are often fakes. So if you see dubiously inexpensive convertible charging stands out there, you might want to think twice. Thankfully the folks at B&H and Amazon have tossed theirs on sale for as little as $49.99, a savings of $40 over the standard price. Now deal-seekers need not fret about authenticity.

These chargers are a bit different than the ones we've had deals on in the past. They're convertible, meaning they can serve double duty as either a stand-up dock or a lay-flat charger. And you get the same 9-watt fast charging you'd expect from any Samsung wireless fast charger.

The tan model at B&H is $49.99, but the black color will run you a bit more at $64.62. You can also grab it at Amazon for $49.99 if that's your preference. But there only the tan color is on sale, and the price doesn't appear until the item has been added to your cart.

A phone like the Galaxy S8 or Note8 is a significant investment, and it might not be a very good idea to pair it with a potentially counterfeit convertible charger. Especially given how much heat wireless charging is capable of generating at times. So if you are in the market, regardless of whether you take advantage of this deal, consider the source before you make a purchase.