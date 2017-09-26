Bill Gates, of perennial Microsoft fame, admitted in a recent interview with Fox News that he doesn't actually use a Windows-powered phone anymore. In fact, he's switched to Android. Or at least, an Android Phone "with a lot of Microsoft Software." After all, Gates might not be the CEO of Microsoft anymore, but he still needs to push the brand.

His reference to Android begins around 40 seconds in on the video below.

Bill Gates talks about his relationship with Steve Jobs and his smartphone of choice. Full interview on Fox News at 10pm ET. Posted by Fox News Sunday on Sunday, September 24, 2017

Gates doesn't go into a whole lot of detail, saying merely, "recently I actually did switch to an Android Phone with a lot of Microsoft Software." Given the state of Windows 10 Mobile, it's not surprising that Gates might want to use something different.

Bill Gates didn't specify which phone he's using. It's possible that it's the Microsoft Edition of the Galaxy S8 that was being sold at Microsoft Stores, but even the default Galaxy S8 ships with a good number of Microsoft apps and services installed.

And really, what else would he use? Gates has repeatedly made it clear he doesn't use Apple products. Looking at the selection in the Microsoft store, Windows Phone is basically dead. That really only leaves one platform.