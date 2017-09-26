You can already ask Alexa to play you the latest Ed Sheeran hit on various music platforms, either through the Alexa app on your phone or via an Amazon Echo device. Starting today, you'll also be able to call on Alexa to control your music playback from directly within the Amazon Music app.
The app's tens of millions of songs can now be accessed by using the push-to-talk Alexa button and making your request. You can find music based on genre, decade, mood, tempo, or activity. For example, you could ask it to "play work-out music." If you have a particular song in mind but can't quite remember the name, you can even tell Alexa the lyrics and it will try to find the song.
All you have to do to get Alexa working is update the Amazon Music Android app to the latest version. It's available for users running Android Lollipop 5.0 and higher, but only in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria for the time being, but more countries should be added in the future.
