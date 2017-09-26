Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Spirit of Justice

Android Police coverage: Capcom has ported 'Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Spirit of Justice' to Android, and you can grab it today for $19.99

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Spirit of Justice was recently released on Android by Capcom. It is the latest entry in the Ace Attorney courtroom visual novel series of games, and a port of the original 3DS version. Luckily the controls work well, thanks to most of them being designed for play on a touchscreen. You can expect at least 35 hours of gameplay and reviews have been overly positive.

Monetization: $19.99 / no ads / no IAPs

There are no "Objections." to the latest entry in the Ace Attorney series. Join Phoenix Wright and Apollo Justice as they tackle cases at home and abroad. With a colorful cast of characters, including the return of fan-favorite Maya Fey, this full-length game is packed to the brim with all-new mysteries and unforgettable courtroom drama.

Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story

Android Police coverage: Accidental Queens' 'A Normal Lost Phone' was an awesome game, and now there's a sequel

Another Lost Phone is the sequel to Accidental Queens' first Lost Phone title. It is a more polished release than the original, but it still contains all of the phone searching mechanics that made the first so memorable. Mainly you dig through a virtual representation of someone's lost phone, and it is your job to try and identify them in order to return the device. While many developers have followed this unique design, Accidental Queens has been one of the few to make the experience memorable.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Another Lost Phone is a game about exploring the social life of a young woman whose phone you have just found. This game is shaped as a narrative investigation: you have to link elements from the different applications, messages and pictures to progress. Scrolling through the phone’s content, you will find out about Laura’s life: her friendships, her professional life and the events that led to her mysterious disappearance and the loss of this phone.

Pokémon Playhouse

Android Police coverage: Pokémon Playhouse is an all-new Pokémon game for young children, and it's completely free to play

Pokémon Playhouse is the latest game from The Pokémon Company. While it is not a mainline Pokémon release, it is an exploration game designed for children between the ages of 3-5. Considering that a friendly human character narrates the entirety of this title, there is absolutely no requirement for your child have any reading or math skills. This makes it a great starting point in the franchise for the impatient fans who are just not quite ready to take on the enormous amount of text found in the main Pokémon games.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

In Pokémon Playhouse, your child can interact with all kinds of cute Pokémon as they explore various locations, including a tower, lounge, and outdoor playground. Every location within Pokémon Playhouse features activities created just for younger Pokémon fans, such as taking care of Pokémon in the Pokémon Grooming activity, or identifying Pokémon in the night sky in the Search the Stars activity.

Terra Battle 2

Android Police coverage: Final Fantasy creator Sakaguchi has released his newest game 'Terra Battle2,' but you can't play it until 11:00 PM PST

Terra Battle 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Hironobu Sakaguchi's popular tile-based RPG Terra Battle. Sadly it does not appear that the wait was worth it. Not only are the controls absolutely atrocious in the outer world map, but the long loading times in between rounds make the game almost unbearable to play. If those problems were not enough of a sign that this release was a rushed effort, the convoluted menu system that is never once explained to the player makes for a game that is an incredible chore to figure out the basic mechanics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Terra Battle 2 brings a completely different game-play experience, while preserving the highly-praised core battle mechanics in a fantastic epic RPG. The new world map lets players travel alongside their companions and allows for more strategic gameplay as you set up your formation before entering a battle. The countless encounters and farewells throughout the course of your heroes’ journey promise to be even more emotional and intense than ever before.

Teon - No pay-to-win ARPG

Teon - No pay-to-win ARPG bills itself as just that, an action RPG that does not contain any pay-to-win mechanics. Considering that the only in-app purchase is a $9.99 recurring monthly fee, it aligns itself with the monetization used by many traditional MMOs. While you can play for free, the areas you can play in will be limited, but at least this gives you a way to try the game out in order to see if you enjoy it.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $9.99 a piece

Teon, God of Creation, created Edin and all beings. The powerful Giants enslaved the other races, but Humans fought back. King Arthur, leader of knights, finally became the master of Edin. With Edin united, the Tower of Babel was built in attempt to reach Heaven. Enraged, Teon imprisoned King Arthur. Chaos ensued, and Humans dropped like flies.

Toca Life: Office

Toca Boca has consistently released quality games for children, and their latest release of Toca Life: Office is no different. Not only is it a premium release, but the imaginative gameplay where your child can play out their fantasies of working like an adult is spot-on. You can expect 6 different locations to explore as well as 35 unique characters to interact with. This means you can expect plenty of content for the low asking price.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ever wonder what grown-ups really do at work all day? In Toca Life: Office, you get to tell stories about office life the way you imagine it. Toca Life: Office looks a lot like a regular office — you can have everyday fun with laptops, printers and copy machines; have lunch in the cafe; and get cash from the bank. But in Toca Life, even simple office life can lead to an exciting adventure.

Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventure

Toca Boca isn't the only quality kid's game developer as PBS KIDS has also published a ton of entertaining children's game in their own right. That is why I was happy to see Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventure, a game designed around the license of Jim Henson's animated TV series Splash and Bubbles. The gameplay is a mix of collection aspects and base decorating, all with a plethora of marine life facts sprinkled throughout.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Dive in and explore the ocean with the Splash and Bubbles Ocean Adventure app. Join Splash, Bubbles, Dunk, and Ripple on a journey to the world’s undersea habitats, where you’ll discover the creatures that live there and learn about the many different ways plants and animals thrive in the ocean. Then use the animals, plants, and objects you find to build and decorate your very own ocean.

SkillTwins Football Game 2 is an all-new soccer game for Android that features a heavy emphasis on stylized footwork. This is what gives the game charm not often found in popular soccer simulation games. So think of it more like arcade gameplay than anything resembling a sports sim. You can expect a random assortment of customizable items, as well as 10,000 levels of gameplay.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

THE SKILLTWINS FOOTBALL GAME 2 IS FINALLY HERE. NOW WITH OVER 10.000 LEVELS. After nearly 10 million downloads of the original game, with thousands of 5 star reviews, the international success finally gets a sequel. Play as the world famous freestyle duo "SkillTwins" Josef & Jakob, become the best skiller in the entire world as you aim to reach 10 million fans and earn epic trophies.

Radiation City

Radiation City is the brand new sequel to Atypical Games' Radiation Island. Just like the original, Radiation City is an open-world survival game with gorgeous graphics. It is your task to venture out into a radioactive city in order to find your missing loved one. While the story seems pretty cut and paste, the gameplay is where titles like this shine.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Welcome to the world of Radiation City where a great survival adventure awaits you. Forty years after the unfortunate accident of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, destiny brings you to the area of carefully recreated city of Pripyat. Uncover the amazing story, untangle the mystery and try to save your loved one.

Blaze and the Monster Machines Obstacle Course

Blaze and the Monster Machines Obstacle Course is a simple running game where you pilot vehicles through a series of obstacle-filled courses. There are a ton of vehicles to unlock and 20 course levels that slowly progress in difficulty. Considering that this is a premium release with a child-friendly theme, it should make a great option for kids.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Help Blaze and the Monster Machines overcome the ultimate obstacle course as Blaze speeds over land, races across water, and zooms through the air. He’ll need your help to watch out for Crusher. The only way Crusher can beat Blaze’s time is by cheating, so he’s unleashing his trickiest contraptions.

Tribal Raft: A Far Ride

Tribal Raft: A Far Ride is a completely free to play endless runner with some great graphics. The controls are easy to grasp, and the gameplay is fun and light. While your only objective is to gain the highest score, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of fun to be had with this generous release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

In Tribal Raft: A Far Ride, you control... Krøhm. This rustic caveman did not forget his style and tends a little too much to abuse of the Spirits of the river. He loves to pick them up on the longest Tribal River in his region.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Tutorial

Bandai has released a free tutorial for their physical Dragon Ball Super Card Game. While this title is not an entire game, it does give you an easy way to see what the physical game has to offer. This way you do not need to go out of pocket just to find out if the investment into a new physical collectible card game is worth it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Play the digital version and learn the rules. The Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a physical card game with characters from not just Dragon Ball Super, but countless other Dragon Ball series. Play the digital version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game and learn the rules as you go.

DropMix

DropMix isn't quite a game on its own as it is more a companion app for the Hasbro created physical DROPMIX Music Mixing Game. This means you will need the physical game in order to take advantage of this app. More or less the DROPMIX Music Mixing Game is a card-based board game where you place cards on a board to create fun and exciting mixes of music.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Ready to start the party? The DROPMIX app controls the DROPMIX Music Gaming System from your compatible phone or tablet (see below for list of compatible devices and operating systems). You'll need the DROPMIX Music Gaming System to play (sold separately), which comes complete with the electronic DROPMIX board and 60 DROPMIX cards to get your mix going.

Wrecker's Revenge - Gumball

Wrecker's Revenge - Gumball is an enjoyable platformer that reminds me a lot of the PS Vita game Gravity Rush. You fly from platform to platform trying to traverse the anti-gravity landscape in order to complete certain objectives. While the gameplay is nowhere as deep as its inspiration, it does prove to be a fun experience all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Dr. Wrecker zapped all of Elmore into the Void. Only Gumball is crazy enough to try and save them. Send Gumball Leaping from one floating island to the next as you rescue the citizens of Elmore and get them to safety. But be careful. Miss one jump and you’ll be lost in the Void forever.

Gladiator Rising: Roguelike RPG

Gladiator Rising: Roguelike RPG is a pretty nifty looking pixel-based roguelike that just released on Android. There are three separate chapters to play through where the fights contained within are randomly generated. This creates a lot of replayability as no single fight is ever exactly the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Fight through three Chapters of constantly changing, randomly generated gladiators. Buy, equip and use items as you compete to become the ultimate warrior. Strategy is key to success in this mix of rogue-like and turn-based RPG mix.

Raceway Heat :Android 8/Oreo users read desciption

If you enjoy arcade racing games created in the style of Out Run or Daytona USA, then you should be pleased with the recent release of Raceway Heat. The simplicity of the game is a callback to simpler times, and it is better for it. Sure, the menus could use a UI overhaul, but the racing gameplay is really great.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single IAP of $1.99 unlocks the full title

Pedal to the metal as Raceway Heat roars on to Google Play, accelerate and drift your way to the finish, never brake and stay low in the turns! Start your engines and get ready for arcade thrills! Forget realism and crash, boost and power slide your way to the end of the race!

Karl2

Another week another 111% game on the Play Store. This time around we have Karl2, and it is labeled as a 222% game, which means it is a sequel. Much like the first title, you will be slicing your way through an assortment of samurai enemies in a very simple looking environment.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Beyond 111% to 222%, we doubled up. 222% Second Game “Karl2”.! Become a samurai and defeat the ninja. Just Drag and kill your enemies. Several types of ninjas and bosses are trying to kill the samurai. How strong is your sword?

Flat Pack

Flat Pack is a charming platformer that has you traversing 2D environments stretched out over 3D blocks. Not only does this add a very original look and mechanic to the game, but it works a lot better than you would expect. While the controls can be a bit unwieldy at times, for the most part, they work about as well as you can expect of a touchscreen platformer.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

Flat Pack. A 2D and 3D platform mix-up.

Cool traps and enemies that escape the confines of the level.

Take to the skies and explore 30+ levels each with there own unique twist.

Wrap your brain around this 2D and 3D hybrid.

One handed platforming at its best.

Epic Boss Fights.!.

Explore and find all of the secret stars to unlock a secret ending.

Mayhem - PvP Multiplayer Arena Shooter

Mayhem - PvP Multiplayer Arena Shooter is a 2D team-based multiplayer shooter that delivers some fun gameplay. Sadly the ever-present in-app purchases and the perks they gain you are an easy way for many players to get a leg up. If you plan on playing for free, then you may want to settle in for a long grind until you can compete adequately.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Mayhem is a furiously fun, crushingly competitive team multiplayer action game that combines the visceral thrill of twitch-based action with cutting edge real-time PvP multiplayer. Assemble your squad of deadly mercs, master an arsenal of lethal weapons, and climb the ranks through action packed battles against players from around the world. NOTE - A network connection is required to play the game.

ExoGears2

Fans of Sega's Virtual On series will want to take a close look at ExoGears2: Robots Combat Arena. Everything about the game exudes a style that is clear in its inspiration. Sure, the game has a ton of in-app purchases, and it is clearly a free-to-play title, but the nostalgia is hard to ignore. Sadly the matchmaking is pretty dumb, which makes a lot of multiplayer battles early on pretty difficult.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

--

Battle against other players online – in space. Build and customize your mech warrior and team up to fight 1vs1 and 2vs2 battles in real-time to become the most powerful soldier in the galaxy. Explore a war-torn galaxy ripe for the conquering. ExoGears 2 puts you in charge of a notorious mercenary ship and its crew as you traverse deep space and build the ultimate mech warrior.

World of Prandis

World of Prandis is your typical Asian MMORPG. That means there are plenty of in-app purchases and a plethora of mistranslations. The art style is somewhat pleasing, though a little bland. Sadly the story is uninspired, and the controls are a bit cumbersome when things get a bit hectic.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $5.00 - $200.00

--

The latest information can be found here. World of Prandis(WOP). Real MMORPG (Full3D Seamless OpenWorld MMORPG). Seamless open world (Not loading world to moving) and Fly anywhere. Two regions Vir and Femina (It is hostile to each other). 3 tribes (Haru, Human, Truk by 2 Gender).

