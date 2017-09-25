Verizon announced its very own Android Wear smartwatch earlier this year, powered by its LTE network. It started selling the Wear24 in May for $300 on contract and $350 without one. That seemed like an interesting proposition when consumers have shown little interest even in cheap smartwatches. Verizon didn't let this product languish too long, though. We've confirmed with the carrier that Wear24 is dead.

Verizon didn't actually announce the smartwatch was going away. If you try to visit the former product page, you are redirected to the support page for Wear24. We reached out to Verizon to see if the watch was indeed gone, and here's the succinct reply we got.

Yes wear24 has been discontinued.

Okay, so that happened. The device was on sale for a little over four months before Verizon killed it. It's no secret that wearable sales aren't exactly amazing right now, but Verizon seems to have pulled the plug on this one pretty quickly. The mounting negative reviews on Verizon's site might have had something to do with the decision.