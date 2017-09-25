We're not sure when exactly this started showing up, but we think it's relatively new: the Google Play Store app on Android is showing your nearest Play balance expiration date. That should come in handy if you've been gifted or you purchased some Google Play credit and you forgot when you applied it and when it would expire (usually after one year).
I learned that expiration date lesson the hard way once: I got $100 of Play promotional balance and used about $30 sparingly for a few purchases, thinking the rest would last forever, until I once logged in and my balance was zeroed out. I looked around only to realize that promotional balances did indeed expire and I had missed the boat on mine. I'm still sad about that - I could have at least bought Action Launcher's full license if I knew.
Anyway, now the balance's expiration and deduction seem to be visible on the Play Store app on your phone, so you should easily be able to tell how long you have until you need to spend, spend, spend. And that screenshot above? Artem's balance. What are you waiting for Artem? Buy things, now!
Since I don't have any Google Play balance of my own to check, Artem tells me this is only showing for him on the Android app but not on the Google Play website (though if I recall correctly, it should be there in the Google Payments center). Let us know if you're seeing it too, and if so, how long it's been there.
- Thanks:
- Oliver Smith
