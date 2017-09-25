One of the best parts of LineageOS (and its predecessor, CyanogenMod) is that it can breathe life into older devices. Some phones and tablets can end up with several more years of Android updates thanks to the ROM community. Since we last looked at LineageOS, a whopping 10 more devices have been added, most of which are a few years old at this point.

Before getting to the list of new devices, the LineageOS community has also been busy adding new features. Some of these include burn-in protection for the status bar and navigation bar (for select devices), a new interface for Privacy Guard, a completely re-written LineageOS Updater app, improvements to the Jelly browser, and customizable notification lights for each email account. You can find more information about these features (and others) at the source link below.

Now it's time for the new devices. Here are all of them:

Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Wi-Fi (v1awifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 (WiFi) (gtelwifiue)

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0 LTE (Sprint) (gtesqltespr)

LG G Pad 7.0 (v400)

Sony Xperia Z3+ (ivy)

Sony Xperia ZR (dogo), CM13 -> LOS14.1

Sony Xperia ZL (odin), CM13 -> LOS14.1

Sony Xperia Z (yuga), CM13 -> LOS14.1

Sony Xperia Tablet Z LTE (pollux), CM13 -> LOS14.1

Sony Xperia Tablet Z Wi-Fi (pollux_windy), CM13 -> LOS14.1

All of the Sony devices only had official CyanogenMod 13.0 builds before now (except the Xperia Z3+, which as far as I can tell only ever had unofficial CM). Most of the above-mentioned devices are 2-3 years old, making LineageOS a good upgrade path from the existing stock ROMs.

And for those of you wondering, development of LineageOS 15 (based on Android 8.0 Oreo) is in progress, but the project isn't sharing an ETA quite yet. There already unofficial builds for a number of popular devices, if you want to go that route.