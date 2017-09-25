HTC isn't exactly known for speedy updates, but the company has been known to push them quickly in some cases. This is definitely not one of those cases. Slightly over a year since the release of Android 7.0, the One M9 on Verizon is finally getting a Nougat update.
The Verizon variant is the last One M9 model to receive Android 7.0 Nougat, at least in the US. T-Mobile was the first in March, Sprint pushed the update in April, and AT&T released it in May. Verizon's update has a build number of 4.49.605.11, and includes the August 1 security patch level. It has all of the goodness that Android Nougat has to offer, including split-screen mode, enhanced Doze, and more.
You can find more information about the update at the source link below. Verizon One M9 owners should see an update notification soon.
