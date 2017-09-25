Here's an almost-freebie to start off your week: Google Home's promotions page has added one new offer for you to take advantage of: 3 months of Deezer Premium+ for $0.99. That's one buck for 3 months of unlimited, on-demand streaming, no ads, but with offline saves and high-quality audio. Deezer Premium+ normally costs $6/month or thereabout, depending on where you live, so you'd be saving around $17.

The offer shows up on Google Home's promotional support page in the US, UK, Germany, Australia, and Canada, but oddly not France. We're not sure if that's a mistake or if it really won't be available to French users. The question mark we have about this deal though is that Deezer already launched on Google Home in Germany and France, but was said to be coming soon to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. So this deal could only be available for now in Germany, while the other countries wait on Deezer to officially come to Google Home to be able to benefit.

To grab the offer, head over to this Google Home offers page and check for the Deezer Premium+ banner. None of us here on Android Police can see it, so let us know if you do and where you live. As for the terms of the deal, here they are: