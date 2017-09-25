Sony is pulling a Lenovorola with its different Bluetooth headphones. The company confused us recently by announcing the WH-1000XM2 followed by the h.ear on 2 Wireless NC, but you don't need to worry about either of these, because this deal is on the slightly older MDR1000X. They've now dipped to $248 on Amazon, $50 less than the last time we told you about them.

If new headphones make the older generation cheaper, then we won't complain, because the MDR1000X are a really good pair. They're over-ear headphones with active noise cancelation, 20 hours of battery life, hi-res audio both in Bluetooth (LDAC) and wired modes, an ambient mode to hear your surroundings without interrupting your music or removing your headphones, NFC for easy pairing, and a nifty carry case. They also have touch controls over the earcups, if you hate to push buttons and want to join the swipe and tap future.

The MDR1000X are very well reviewed on Amazon and often compared to the Bose QC35 and the Sennheiser PXC 550. Their original MSRP was $399 when they launched a year ago, but for the past few weeks they've been steady at $298. Now they've dipped even lower to $248 in both the black and gray beige colors. Shipping is free and you can find the links to buy them below. (If you're interested in the newer WH-1000XM2, Amazon says they'll cost $348 and be in stock on September 30.)