Article Contents
It's the end of September, if you can believe that, which means that I have a lot of assignments and work to get done before Saturday. Still, I have taken the time to compile the first app sales post of this final week of the month. There are a few goodies to be had, which be bolded.
Free
Apps
- Millimeter Pro - ruler and protractor on screen $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Music Cube - Pro Music Player $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- AccSpeed $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Teach Your Monster to Read - Phonics and Reading $4.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Handy Data Logger $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Hexasmash 2 - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Survival Game: Lost Island PRO $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Kidz Hub : All-in-One Preschool Games for Kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Kombo King $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Tom the Tow Truck: Drive in Car City - Mini Mango $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- パネルでパズル!! 水着娘2048 OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Zombie Quarantine $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Roman Classic Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Star Clock Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Gyro Deep Space Planet 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Gyro Planet 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- dolphin power amp skin $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- FROOP Poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- PRIME KWGT $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Golden Marble Theme for Xperia $1.59 -> Free; Time left unknown
- Six - [Xperia] $0.99 -> Free; Time left unknown
Sale
Apps
- Unfollowers Plus $3.00 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- InvestControl License $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Photaf Panorama Pro $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- AHK Text Expansion Keyboard $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Car Camera $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Hunting USA $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Island Light 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left (just no)
- NIV MacArthur Study Bible $23.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
- NIV Quest Study Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
- NIV Student Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
- NIV Study Bible $14.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
- NIV Woman's Study Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left (why though)
- Girl Amazon Survival $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Girl Amazon Survival HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Island Light $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Second Warfare HD $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
- Time To Survive $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
Comments