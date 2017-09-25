It's the end of September, if you can believe that, which means that I have a lot of assignments and work to get done before Saturday. Still, I have taken the time to compile the first app sales post of this final week of the month. There are a few goodies to be had, which be bolded.

Free

Apps

  1. Millimeter Pro - ruler and protractor on screen $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Music Cube - Pro Music Player $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Temperature Converter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. AccSpeed $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Teach Your Monster to Read - Phonics and Reading $4.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Handy Data Logger $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Hexasmash 2 - Physics Ball Shooter Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Hook $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Survival Game: Lost Island PRO $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  4. Ball Reach $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  6. Kidz Hub : All-in-One Preschool Games for Kids $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Kombo King $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Tom the Tow Truck: Drive in Car City - Mini Mango $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. パネルでパズル!! 水着娘2048　OFFLINE $4.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Zombie Quarantine $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Roman Classic Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Star Clock Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Alien Jungle 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Gyro Deep Space Planet 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Gyro Planet 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. dolphin power amp skin $2.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. FROOP Poweramp skin $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. PRIME KWGT $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  12. Golden Marble Theme for Xperia $1.59 -> Free; Time left unknown
  13. Six - [Xperia] $0.99 -> Free; Time left unknown

Sale

Apps

  1. Unfollowers Plus $3.00 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. InvestControl License $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  4. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  5. Photaf Panorama Pro $9.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  6. AHK Text Expansion Keyboard $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  7. Car Camera $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. Hunting USA $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Ra² $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  3. Island Light 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. The Last Dream (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  6. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  7. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left (just no)
  2. NIV MacArthur Study Bible $23.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
  3. NIV Quest Study Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
  4. NIV Student Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
  5. NIV Study Bible $14.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
  6. NIV Woman's Study Bible $16.99 -> $5.99; 4 days left (why?)
  7. Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left (why though)
  8. Girl Amazon Survival $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
  9. Girl Amazon Survival HD $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
  10. Island Light $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
  11. Second Warfare HD $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)
  12. Time To Survive $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left (shady dev)