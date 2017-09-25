Google fixeth and Google breaketh away. That's the mantra of any app or software update from our beloved company (we're really sadist, aren't we?). The latest update to version 2.5.207 of Android Messages seems to have broken one essential feature for a messenger app: notifications.

It looks like notifications will stop working at some point in the app, thus no longer informing you of incoming SMS: no sound, no pop-up, no vibration. The only way to know you have new messages is either if you have Pushbullet mirroring SMS to a desktop computer or by looking at the unread counter in Nova Launcher for example.

We received the tip from a few readers and our own Cody is suffering from the bug: he says notifications stopped working for him and nothing could bring them back, not even a reboot. Plenty of users are also complaining on the Play Store saying that the latest update has broken notifications for them. (Oddly enough, Artem says notifications are still working for him... no #artemsluck then :p )

If you're affected by this issue, I guess you can try another SMS app in the meantime until the bug is fixed. And please do let us know if you found a way to bring back notifications.