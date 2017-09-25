For NFL fans with Amazon Prime memberships, a new perk is sure to liven up your Thursday nights. Starting September 28th, with Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers, live Thursday Night Football games will be streamed on the Amazon Prime site and the Prime Video app.
There's obviously nothing extra to pay if you're a Prime subscriber. If you're unable to watch the game live, there will also be highlights available for 72 hours afterward. You can take a look at the full Thursday Night Football Schedule to plan out which games you'll be able to see. On the same page, you can also sign up for email updates and find links to NFL merchandise on Amazon.
As if that wasn't enough, there's also a new NFL Trivia game from Alexa, hosted by Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. If you don't who he is, or what 'Beast Mode' is, I suggest you watch this video. Even non-NFL fans will find it hard not to be impressed (even soccer fans like me).
There's another bonus for gamers who play Madden, as linking your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts will allow you to unlock each week's NFL Legend for free, rather than through gameplay or the purchase of packs. Jerome "The Bus" Bettis is up for grabs this week.
Amazon
- Amazon
