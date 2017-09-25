Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

LendingClub Invest

Android Police coverage: LendingClub, a peer-to-peer loans platform, just launched its Android app for investors

LendingClub Invest is a newly launched peer-to-peer loan system app. Just like the app's parent website, you can log into your account, check your holdings, and transfer money between your LendingClub account and your bank. While more functionality would be a net positive for this new release, what is currently present at least shows a commitment to expanding the service on the platform.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Access your LendingClub investor account through a convenient experience optimized for your mobile device. Don’t miss a thing - access your account whenever and wherever you want to. Now you can:

Log into your account with a touch of the finger (for Android 6.0 or above)

View and manage your account

Check your account holdings

See your net annualized return (NAR)

Invest in Notes

Use your saved filters to find the Notes you want

Set up and update automated investing

Transfer money between your LendingClub account and your bank

Twitter Lite

Android Police coverage: [Update: APK Download] Twitter Lite arrives in the Play Store, but only for the Philippines

Twitter Lite is currently only available as a testing release on the Philippines Play Store. While it is still unknown if it will come to any other market, you could always test it out for yourself no matter your location thanks to APKMirror. If you are unfamiliar with Twitter Lite, it's essentially a less data-hungry app that gives you all of the basic Twitter features you should need.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

A faster, data-friendly way to see what’s happening in the world right now. Get breaking news, sports scores, and entertainment updates. Interact with brands and your government, easily market your business, quickly provide or receive customer service--all while using less of your data plan. Twitter Lite is currently compatible with devices supporting Android versions 5.0 and above.

Skimmer Scanner

Android Police coverage: SparkFun publishes app to detect gas pump/ATM card skimmers

Credit Card skimmers are a potential issue that many of us can face in our daily lives. It's never quite apparent whether or not one is being used, thanks to how they are deceptively placed right on top of the original scanner. This is why Skimmer Scanner is such a great app idea. Just scan any device before you insert your card to make sure that there is no skimmer attached and you should be safe to start your transaction.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fuel Pump Skimmers can steal your Credit or Debit Card information without you ever suspecting. This app uses your phone's Bluetooth radio to detect a common radio component in modern fuel pump skimmers (HC-05) and warn you if you're about to get scammed.

Genesis Valet

Android Police coverage: Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, now does personal test drives via an app

Genesis Valet is simply an app used to schedule a viewing of the Genesis G90, G80, or G80 Sport, all at a location of your choosing. The Genesis line of cars are a new high-end option from Hyundai Motor America. Simply fill out the provided form from within the app, and you can schedule when and where you would like to have your personal showing.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Now you can experience the Genesis of your choice at the time and place of your choosing. With Genesis Valet it’s easy to schedule a personal showing of the Genesis G90, G80 or G80 Sport right from your Android or Windows device. Genesis Valet showings are arranged at your convenience. You’ll be assigned a well-qualified, knowledgeable and friendly Genesis Valet to thoroughly guide you through the Genesis experience.

AT&T THANKS®

Android Police coverage: AT&T releases standalone THANKS app for its rewards program

AT&T THANKS is a new app that has separated the THANKS reward function out of the myAT&T app. Now two apps are performing what used to be the job of one. So if you are currently trying to find where you can redeem your THANKS rewards, the new AT&T THANKS app is what you are looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

To get the most from AT&T THANKS®, use our convenient app to explore, redeem and track your personalized AT&T THANKS benefits. AT&T THANKS is a customer appreciation program that offers access to more of what you want, when you want it. Get rewards just for being a part of AT&T.

Naptime X - Super Doze now for unrooted users too

Many Android fanatics should be familiar with the name Francisco Franco. Not only has he created some useful Android apps, but he is also the originator of the free Naptime - Super Doze app. Well, it would appear that there is now a paid version of this app out on the Play Store that does not contain any advertisements. So whether you want to enjoy an ad-free experience or would like to donate some money to the developer in appreciation of his efforts, this premium version of Naptime X - Super Doze is a good choice.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Empower Android's Doze Mode to the limit. Naptime X is exactly the same as the free Naptime, just without ads. With Naptime by toggling in the "Aggressive doze" options (and assuming you're rooted) Doze will kick in right after you screen off AND it disables your sensors so that it doesn't kick you out from doze mode if you move around. When your device screens on everything goes back to normal. It's just like magic. You can also see the log of each state.

Legitifi – Verify People You Meet

Legitifi – Verify People You Meet provides you the ability to make informed choices about the people you meet. Sadly you are forced to sign into the app with your Facebook account, which may be limiting for those that choose not to use social media. It is also apparent that the current reviews on the Play Store have not been exceptionally kind. While the idea of such a service seems useful, in its present limited form of being forced to link your social media to verify whether or not you are real isn't going to be the most foolproof of methods.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Want a fast and easy way to make sure the people you meet are Legit? Want to know that the new baby sitter, your next driver, a new gardener, your dog walker/sitter or even your next date is actually who they claim to be? Have you ever heard of someone being catfished online? Legitifi is here to help.

Jovia Coach

It would seem that Jovia Coach is mainly intended for use in a professional medical environment. It is a tool for patients with type 2 diabetes. By simply receiving a code from a medical professional you can access the app in order to gain the convenience of engaging with Philips’ behavior change programs wherever you go. Basically, it teaches those with type 2 diabetes a way to live healthier.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Jovia Coach harnesses mobile technology alongside empathetic human coaching to effectively deliver preventive programs at scale for to populations at risk for type 2 diabetes. Our mobile app, web-based dashboard, and live coaches work in harmony to support at-risk populations as they adopt the dietary, lifestyle and physical activity habits to help prevent diabetes, enhance health, increase productivity and reduce the overall cost of care.

SleepMapper

Jovia Coach isn't the only app released in the last week by Philips Consumer Lifestyle. It would appear that they are heavily investing in consumer-based smart technology in the medical field. In this instance, SleepMapper is an app that anyone can use, but it will be especially advantageous to patients who own a System One CPAP therapy device by Philips Respironics. But even if you do not own the particular electronics needed to utilize this app's full potential, you can still get instant access to important sleep therapy details.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Understand your sleep today; Improve your sleep tonight; Awaken to a better day tomorrow. Download the SleepMapper app to awaken to a better day tomorrow. Improve your sleep and awake times with solutions that matter enhancing your sleep and improving you vitality the next day.

My Bath & Body Works

Who would have known that Bath & Body Works did not have an Android app until a few weeks ago? Considering that I have not covered it yet, I figured it was worth pointing out its recent release in this week's app roundup. Essentially My Bath & Body Works gives you an easy way to earn rewards and access offers. Sadly the service provided by the app is currently only available in Chicago and L.A. Hopefully new regions will be added soon.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

CURRENTLY TESTING IN CHICAGO AND LA ONLY. Sign up for Bath & Body Works emails to be notified when it's in your area. Join our NEW My Bath & Body Works Rewards Program. The best of your favorite store is now at your fingertips. Earn Rewards, access offers, save your favorites and so much more.

Earn FREE product (up to $16.50 regular ticket price) for doing what you love. Track your progress as you get closer to a Reward with every purchase that you make.

Every offer and daily deal is in one place, so you never miss out.

Locate stores near you, get directions and check store details in just a few quick taps.

Scan products in store and add them to your Love-It List to keep your favorites on hand. PLUS, it’s a great place to organize gifting ideas.

Get a birthday surprise, be the first to see what’s new PLUS enjoy exclusive content.

Japan Official Travel App

If you plan on traveling to Japan, then you may want to check out Japan Official Travel App. It was created by Japan's National Tourism Organization, and it should give you a good overview of interesting tourist spots to visit. You can also expect built-in navigation through a competent map system so that you can easily find your way to these interesting tourist spots no matter your mode of travel.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Find reliable information and navigation for your trip to Japan. “Japan Official Travel App” is the official smartphone app provided by JNTO, delivering up-to-date information about traveling in Japan for a safe and comfortable journey. Regularly updated articles and tourist spot information, maps, and route search features help you plan and travel your journey across Japan.

Notify NYC

I am aware that many of you are not going to be using the Notify NYC app thanks to its limited locational use, but for those of you who do live in New York City, you might just want to give this a look. In the simplest of terms Notify NYC is an official emergency communications program created by the city of New York. So not only will you be notified of any emergency events in the city, but you can also use it to find information about important city services, all based on your location.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Notify NYC is New York City's official emergency communications program. Get the Notify NYC app to get information about emergency events and important City services, based on your location. After opening the Notify NYC App, please review the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use before tapping “Accept” in the App.

Can't Talk (Beta) - Auto-reply to everything!

Responding to the plethora of messages we receive on our phones nowadays can prove difficult, even for the most mindful of people. That is why it is nice to have an option to auto respond when you are busy so that your friends, family, and coworkers do not think you are ignoring them. Luckily this is exactly why Can't Talk - Auto-reply to everything! is such a useful app. Not only can you auto-respond to a wide selection of messaging apps, but you can customize your auto responses by the type of message you want the app to respond to.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $3.49

Nowadays we all communicate at the touch of a button and are more connected than ever, but we can't always reply to messages as instantly as some people would like. Whether you're driving, at work, in a meeting or at the gym.. When you aren't able to reply - Can't Talk will. NO other app on the Play Store lets you auto reply to apps including Whatsapp, Slack, Facebook Messenger, Telegram.. even Twitter. (We also support SMS & missed calls too.) Select which contacts & which apps should be replied to, set your custom reply, done.

Runtastic Balance Food Tracker & Calorie Counter

Runtastic Balance Food Tracker & Calorie Counter is a new app from the Runtastic development team. It is intended as a convenient food tracker application that provides you an overview of your eating habits. This makes it all that much easier to watch what you are eating in order to be healthy. While there are a ton of apps available on the Play Store that already provide a similar service, those of you already using Runtastic apps may just find some personal benefit by not leaving the ecosystem.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $28.49 - $59.99

--

Losing made easy: you can obtain a convenient overview of your eating habits with this free calorie counter and food diary. With a massive databank of localized foods, you can easily log all your meals and snacks. Using a food tracker provides you with insights about your eating habits and helps you to make healthier choices that stick.

Camera tuner for Moto X (4)

Android Police coverage: Motorola releases camera tuning app for the upcoming Moto X4

The Moto X4 hasn't shipped yet, but that doesn't mean Motorola isn't tweaking its camera software to provide the best photos when it does finally release. And that is precisely why Camera tuner for Moto X recently came to the Play Store. While no one can use the app until the Moto X4 ships, once you can get your hands on the device you will have a camera update that provides new parameters for enhanced photos and videos.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

There is now a way to update the cameras to the lastest photo and video tuning parameters. From time to time we’ll make updates to improve color, contrast, picture noise, video noise, and sharpness. This version is supported for Moto X (4) only.

Dance Code

Dance Code is a companion app for Disney's newest interactive toy Dance Code Belle. It gives your children an easy way to create and save their own unique dances for the doll through a drag-and-drop interface. There are 13 different dance icons with 7 different music selections that can be taken advantage of in order to create the ultimate ballroom dance for Belle to perform.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Now you can create beautiful dances for Belle to perform. Get the most out of your Disney Princess Belle doll by downloading the companion Dance Code App featuring Disney Princess Belle to your compatible device. Using the Dance Code App along with Disney Princess Belle doll allows YOU to code Belle to life.

XOutOf10

Android Police coverage: [Notch-our Average Look] These two apps give your Android phone the $999 iPhone X blackout for free

I couldn't make up my mind as to what WTF app should fill this spot this week as the next two apps were released right around the same time. My typical indecisiveness landed on simply showcasing both in this week's app roundup. The first app out of the two is called XOutOf10. What it does is it places a large camera notch on your screen for the sole purpose of simulating the look of the new iPhone X. There is, of course, no usefulness to this feature, but it's humorous all the same. Oh, and if you don't enjoy the iPhone X's look, you can also simulate the look of the new Essential Phone and its camera notch in a separate app by the same dev.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Essential Phone's version is now live. Go get ThisIsEssential. You saw Apple September 2017 event. You probably heard about of Apple's last innvoation, iPhone X (TEN). You, the average Android user, probably had a laugh on Apple users about the new camera notch that covers the screen's content. It is funny, I agree. Your Apple fanboys probably said it's not that noticeable, and that you haven't tried it yourself. Well, you won't pay 999$ just to test it. And now, you don't need to.

Smartphone upgrader 2017 - Add a notch!

Android Police coverage: [Notch-our Average Look] These two apps give your Android phone the $999 iPhone X blackout for free

Smartphone upgrader 2017 - Add a notch! is another app that provides the same functionality as the above XOutOf10 app. That means you can easily simulate the ridiculous camera notch of the iPhone X on the Android phone of your choosing. Sure, there is no reason to do this other than for a laugh, but sometimes the most obvious of jokes turn out to be the funniest.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

New iPhone X is a future of smartphones. Be a part of that future. Or change it to innovative Essential Phone. For free. This app was made for fun. Technology is awesome, lets share a smile :) WARNING: This app may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised

