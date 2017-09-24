Chromebooks are still some of the best value computers on the market, mostly thanks to Chrome OS' ability to run well even on underpowered hardware. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA wasn't exactly high-end when it was released in 2015, but even in 2017 it's a decent budget computer. You can now buy one for $149.99 from Woot, a decent savings over the $190-$250 that other stores currently sell it for.

The specifications on this Chromebook aren't amazing, but that's probably what you were expecting at this price point. The C100PA has an ARM-based Rockchip CPU clocked at 1.8GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC solid state storage, two USB 2.0 ports, a micro HDMI port, a headphone/microphone combo jack, and microSD card slot. The 10.1" touchscreen has a resolution of 1280x800.

As you might guess from the above image, the C100PA is a convertible, so you can flip it over and use it like a tablet. This also has full support for Android apps, and you don't even need to switch to the Beta or Dev channels of Chrome OS to use them. You can buy it from Woot at the source link below.