The LG V30 may have been announced, but it still isn't for sale in the US. Until then, last year's V20 reigns as the newest LG V-series phone you can purchase stateside. And now, you can get an AT&T/unlocked model for just $329.99 on NeweggFlash through seller Breed.

In case you've forgotten, the V20 sports a 5.7" 1440p IPS display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage with microSD expansion, a 16MP/8MP camera setup on the rear, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3200mAh battery. As for special features, the V20 also has a small 2.1" display on top, a quad DAC for superior audio through the headphone jack, and a removable battery (the last flagship to have one). It was also the first phone to launch with Android 7.0 Nougat, for what that's worth.

$329.99 is a good price for an unlocked V20, but there are a few catches. First, this is an AT&T model, so you may be missing a few bands for T-Mobile and you flat out won't be able to use it on Verizon. Secondly, since this is being sold by Breed, a third-party seller, there isn't a warranty according to Newegg's customer service. The V20 hasn't had any major issues with bootlooping, so I wouldn't be too afraid of that, but you're still on your own if anything else happens.

The sale will end in four days, on Wednesday, September 27th. Hit the source link below to see the listing.