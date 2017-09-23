When it comes to smart lights, I prefer the LiFX approach to the Hue approach: no hub dangling off my router and simple Wi-Fi connectivity win me over every time. LiFX also makes it very simple to pick lights for different regions depending on voltage and Edison screw, which you'd think would be an easy choice for other companies to offer. And now it looks like you'll have more than the voltage/screw to choose from as LiFX is making its new range of Mini bulbs available for pre-order.

The Mini bulbs are smaller A19 bulbs that should fit better in compact bedside or tabletop lamps. They're shorter and narrower than LiFX' regular bulbs and they are rated at 800 lumens (9W, equivalent to 60W) compared to the regular's 1100 lumens (11W).

The Mini range includes three different types of bulbs:

Amazon also offers a 4-pack of each, which are usually cheaper to buy than in singles, but LiFX's site has more versatility in the orders. You can pick between the E26 and E27 Edison screw or the B22 bayonet, and also order in 1, 2, 4, and 6 packs for more savings. I wish these offered a smaller E12 screw option for the multitude of small bedside lamps, but oh well...

All 3 bulbs connect directly over WiFi to your router and can be controlled either via the LiFX app or through plenty of smart home integrations: Google Home (direct integration), Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, SmartThings, Nest, IFTTT, Logitech Harmony, and more.

If you're interested in decking your house with smart lights, you can check the source below for everything about the Mini and pre-order them from the links above. Shipping is expected around mid-October.