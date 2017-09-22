It's rare that new smartphone makers arrive on the scene to launch a phone without even so much as a Kickstarter campaign. Of course, they don't all have Andy Rubin at the helm. Essential released its first phone a few weeks ago as an unlocked device and a Sprint edition. Until now, only the Sprint version was on sale at Best Buy, but now you can get the unlocked one, too.

The unlocked Essential Phone is the same basic package as the Sprint version. It has a 5.71-inch edge-to-edge display, a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's also got that wild titanium and ceramic chassis. The unlocked phone includes support for virtually any carrier, both CDMA and GSM-based.

Best Buy's price is the same as Essential: $699.99. Buying it from Best Buy could mean getting the phone much faster, though. The Best Buy website is showing it as in-stock and ready for pickup at most stores.