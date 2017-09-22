Paypal lets you withdraw money to your bank account, but it usually takes one day for the funds to make it over. In June, the company announced instant bank transfers using eligible debit cards linked to your Paypal account. Those would typically happen very fast (few minutes up to 30 minutes) and instead of being free, they'd cost $0.25 per transaction.

The option, however, was only rolling to select beta testers. Now it appears to be live for everyone on the latest Paypal update on the Play Store. It should only work in the US though — Paypal hasn't yet announced if it will ever come to other countries. As for which debit cards it works with, YMMV and there's no official list of supported cards I could find. Richard for example tried it with his card and couldn't get it to work.