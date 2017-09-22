Samsung has launched the Geat Fit2 Pro, so the Gear Fit2 is officially yesterday's news. It's not terribly different from the new version, though, and it's heavily discounted on Verizon today. You can pick up the Gear Fit2 for $89.99, which is half of the MSRP, and a solid $30-50 less than the usual sale price.

The Gear Fit2 is Samsung's more fitness oriented wearable. It has a small curved AMOLED panel that fits in the band for a pretty sporty look. It runs Samsung's Tizen OS, but it can connect to any Android device as long as you install the necessary Samsung services. It has Samsung's excellent exercise tracking functionality built in as well.

You have your choice of small or large versions of the device, which denote the size of the included rubber strap. They're both the same dark gray color, though. You don't need to be a Verizon customer to order, and 2-day shipping is free.