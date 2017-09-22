Article Contents
Welcome to Friday! This week got thrown a bit out of whack, what with an app sales post on a Thursday of all things. Today's list is a bit short, but features two big game series on sale. All five Goat Simulator and both Oddworld titles are on a $0.99 deal today, so go get them if you haven't already.
Free
Apps
- Palette Summer $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
- Palette Tiffany $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
- Palette Twinkle $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
- Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 2 days left
- Spanish English Translator Pro $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fake GPS Location Free $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Dinosaur Assassin Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Ice Age Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Escape games : RoomBreaker $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- lightblue Next Launcher Theme $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Next Launcher theme Platinium $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- poweramp skin android blue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Poweramp skin steel $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- PRIME KWGT $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- 1, Understanding Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
- 2, Double Biceps Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
- 3, Next Level Spiderguard Pt 1 $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
- 4, Next Level Spiderguard Pt 2 $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
- 5, Invincible Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- RF Designer $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Goat Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Goat Simulator Payday $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Goat Simulator Waste of Space $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Goat Simulator GoatZ $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lost Lands 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Prime Key for Nougat & KK $6.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Merlin HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Stealth Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
