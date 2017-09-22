Welcome to Friday! This week got thrown a bit out of whack, what with an app sales post on a Thursday of all things. Today's list is a bit short, but features two big game series on sale. All five Goat Simulator and both Oddworld titles are on a $0.99 deal today, so go get them if you haven't already.

Free

Apps

  1. Palette Summer $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
  2. Palette Tiffany $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
  3. Palette Twinkle $0.99 -> Free; >1 hour left
  4. Mexican Radio Online Pro $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Mobile Counter Pro - 4G, WIFI $2.00 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Spanish English Translator Pro $2.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Fake GPS Location Free $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Video Player by Halos (No Ads & Donation) $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Dinosaur Assassin Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  2. Ice Age Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  3. Zombie Fortress : Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Escape games : RoomBreaker $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. lightblue Next Launcher Theme $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  3. MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  4. Next Launcher theme Platinium $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. poweramp skin android blue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  6. Poweramp skin steel $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  7. PRIME KWGT $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. 1, Understanding Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
  2. 2, Double Biceps Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
  3. 3, Next Level Spiderguard Pt 1 $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
  4. 4, Next Level Spiderguard Pt 2 $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
  5. 5, Invincible Spider Guard $19.99 -> $9.99; 2 days left
  6. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. RF Designer $5.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  8. My Handbook Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. Goat Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  2. Goat Simulator Payday $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. Goat Simulator Waste of Space $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Goat Simulator MMO Simulator $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Goat Simulator GoatZ $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Lost Lands 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  7. Botanicula $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  8. Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Prime Key for Nougat & KK $6.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  2. Merlin HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. Stealth Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left