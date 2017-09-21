Turning visits to your company's website into conversions isn't easy, no matter how good of a match you are for your potential customers. You need to keep people engaged, anticipate their interests and questions, and give them what they need before they move on to the next option.
Zoho's SalesIQ is an easy to use, yet very full-featured service that brings analytics, real-time user tracking, and live chat into one coherent dashboard that integrates with numerous other services you may already be using. Even better, you can make use of these features from the SalesIQ Android app, too.
To begin, there's just so much to SalesIQ that we can't cover it all in a single post. These are just some of the highlights.
The most obvious feature to your site's visitors will be the live chat system. Rather than wait for sales calls or emails, why not show potential clients that you're ready to help them, right now? Not only a messaging interface, the chat feature is just one piece of a multi-faceted analytics platform.
You can decide when and how to prompt visitors for a chat, including targeting them with customized messages based on their browsing behavior or what you already know about them. You can even keep track of all active users in real time, applying your own criteria to decide who is the highest priority and the likeliest conversion. As a manager, you can gather feedback on your agents and make sure things are going smoothly.
And if you want to offer a personalized kind of service, you can even let clients choose their agent to ensure continuity across visits. If you have an international customer base, you'll love Zoho's automatic chat translation.
As for analytics, you can convert your priorities into concrete metrics. Do you think visitors who go to a particular page are more likely to convert? Zoho SalesIQ can help you quantify that, along with everything else you know about each person.
You can visualize and track all of this information in real time to have a hands-on approach or let the tools work for themselves. It's even possible to use the analytics to strike up a conversation automatically depending on which actions users take on your website and their past behaviors.
Even better, you can do all this from your Android device thanks to the Zoho SalesIQ Android app.
For some, this offers a great convenience and an additional interface for management and for agents to chat. For those of you who are just getting started and have a small team, or perhaps a one-person team, a great mobile app like this might be crucial for your ability to always be available to offer live communication to your visitors.
Installing Zoho SalesIQ on your website could hardly be easier, too. It's as simple as adding Google Analytics. Get an account, paste some code on your page, and you're ready to start offering a much better service.
There is much more to Zoho SalesIQ, both on the web and Android. To learn more about the service, visit Zoho's official site. You can get the Android app in the Play Store.
