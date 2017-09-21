"Alternative investing" is all the rage these days, and Lending Club is one of the most interesting examples. At its simplest, it's a peer-to-peer loan system, where investors provide loans to individuals via the platform. Those borrowers make payments as investors earn a return. And LendingClub has just launched an Android app, making it that much easier for investors to access their accounts.

The advantages and disadvantages of alternative investment platforms like LendingClub are a post for another day, but the addition of the Android app is sure to be useful for those already using it. With the LendingClub Invest app, you can log in via your fingerprint, view information like your current value and return, as well as transfer money.

Keep in mind that this is for investors, not borrowers. It's for those using the service who want to manage their accounts and view the details of their current investments. Borrowers using LendingClub don't have an app just yet.

The full log for this initial release is below:

WHAT'S NEW Access your LendingClub investor account through a convenient experience optimized for your mobile device. In this initial version you can: - Log in to your account with a touch of the finger (for Android 6.0 or above) - View and manage your account - See your Net Annualized Return (NAR) - Invest in Notes - Use your saved filters to find the Notes you want - Set up and update automated investing - Transfer money between your LendingClub account and your bank

The app was just launched for iOS and Android, but LendingClub is already planning to add more features. This is just the initial release, and we're promised that the company is still hard at work for the next release. They're also asking for feedback, so if you have an account, feel free to let them know what you think of the new app.

If you already have a LendingClub account, you can download LendingClub Invest at Google Play, or via the widget below. If you're interested in reading more about how LendingClub works, the company has put together an explanation on the subject that you can read here.