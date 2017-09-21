Asus made the ZenFone 4 family official in North America recently, and now it's Europe's turn to get a preview of things to come. Five different ZenFone 4 devices will be rolling out to Europe in the coming months: the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Max. They run the gamut from budget to flagship.

The ZenFone 4 Pro (top) is Asus' high-end model. It has a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and a dual camera system featuring 2x optical zoom. It also supports gigabit LTE, not that any carriers can offer it yet. The ZenFone 4 (immediately above) is the next step down. This phone has a Snapdragon 630, 4GB of RAM, and a dual camera system. However, the secondary camera on this one has a 120-degree wide-angle lens.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie (above) focuses on, you guessed it, selfies. It's powered by a Snapdragon 430 and has a single 16MP camera on the back. On the front is a 20MP selfie camera and a 120-degree wide-angle secondary selfie camera for what Asus insists upon calling "wefies." Please no, Asus. There's a step up from the Selfie called the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro (below). This one includes a faster Snapdragon 625 and 4GB of RAM. This one has a 24MP front-facing camera and a secondary "wefie" camera.

Lastly, there's the ZenFone 4 Max (below), which runs on either a Snapdragon 425 or 430, depending on market. It's the most modestly specced ZenFone 4 variant, but it has a huge 5,000mAh battery. However, some markets will only get a version with 4,100mAh. Asus didn't specify who gets which one.