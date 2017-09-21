Article Contents
Welcome, everyone, to an impromptu app sales post. You may have noticed that yesterday's was missing, and for that I apologize. To make it up to all of you, I compiled a list for today with all of the apps that I could find that have gone on sale since Monday — the normal scheduling will resume tomorrow (and it will likely be very short).
Both Apps of the Week also make an appearance. While one follows the typical pattern of excluding most of the Western Hemisphere, the other is on sale for $0.10 in the U.S. Nifty.
Free
Apps
- Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Diariosonline RSS Reader HD 4K 8K $1.00 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Currency Converter Easily+ $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Fish Almanac $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- BASS CAT $4.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- TREBLE CAT $4.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- QR & Barcode Scanner PRO $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Cube.IO Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Dungeon Survivor $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- SunnyFunnies: Hide and Seek – fun educational game $3.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Dead Forest | Horror | Full $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Dinosaur Hunt Survival Pro $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Binary Fun Lite Pro(Decimal) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Blockly (Full Version) $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Octal Binary Fun Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- SunnyFunnies: Umbrellas – fun educational game $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sokoban Land DX (Ads Free) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Black Silver Theme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Dark Material - Reborn $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fireplace 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Smart Launcher theme HAMOND $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- NEW YORK Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- clear go launcher theme $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- S6/S7 Zooper Widgets $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Apps of the Week
- Baby Monitor 3G - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) | U.S. - $3.99 -> $0.10; 5 days left
- Zombie Gunship - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- Easy Password Storage $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- ScoreGeek $2.99 -> $1.99; 1 day left
- DeskDock PRO $5.49 -> $3.49; 2 days left
- DUCT Ductulator $7.99 -> $4.99; 3 days left
- Sunrise Alarm for LIFX $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Pro Device Manager $4.49 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- 3D Viewer for LOL Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- MasterGear - SMS/GG Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- CashBox Mobile $9.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- E Numbers Halal and Haram $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- eWeather HD with Weather alerts $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $6.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Mnemonicosis (Mnemonica Study) $1.99 -> $1.29; 7 days left
- My Wallets $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days left
- Greenskin Invasion $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Deadly Puzzle (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Fairy Tale Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Time Mysteries 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Note Fighter Unlimited $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- A-2481 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Dementia $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Dreams World Pro 3D LWP $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Ultra-high Pixel Camera (Paid) $29.99 -> Free; 5 hours left (shady dev?)
- Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left (just no)
- Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (ads + IAPs)
- Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (ads + IAPs)
- BetterX Battery(2 X Life) $2.49 -> Free; Time left unknown (wtf)
- Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (wtf, why)
- Total Manager for Android $8.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown (wtf)
