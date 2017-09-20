Just yesterday, Motorola uploaded the Moto Z2 Play's source code to GitHub. It seems like the Lenovo-owned company has been working hard on getting these kernel sources out, as it today released the source code for the Moto G5S Plus, which has the odd code name of "sanders."

The Moto G5S Plus sits at the upper end of the mid-range smartphone offerings, thanks to its dual rear camera setup, metal construction, and 5.5" 1080p display. It can be specced with up to 4GB of RAM, and best of all, it still has a headphone jack. Unfortunately, charging makes do with a microUSB port.

If you're a developer and need the source code to whip some custom ROMs up, hit the source link below.