Huawei is slated to have a whopping four Mate 10 variants this year. Famed leaker Evan Blass has just spilled the beans on the Mate 10 Lite, codenamed "rhone." For being the cheapest device in the lineup, the Lite brings a surprising amount of interesting hardware, including an 18:9 "FullView" display (Huawei's first) and a quad camera setup. This information comes courtesy of someone who was briefed on Huawei's plans.

The Mate 10 Lite will sport a 5.9" 2160x1080 display in a 2:1 (man, I hate saying 18:9) aspect ratio, enabling it to have an 83% screen-to-body ratio. This display will actually be of a higher resolution than the regular Mate 10 (alps), as that phone will have a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The Lite will also feature a metal unibody design, as Mate devices have for the past few generations. Colors will include black, gold, and a rather handsome blue.

Power will come from an octa-core 2.36GHz Kirin 659 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage - not earth-shattering by any means, but plenty powerful. Cameras will be plentiful on the Lite, with a 16MP + 2MP setup on the back and a 13MP + 2MP combo on the front. The front cameras will allow for a "two-person bokeh effect," and will come with a toning flash. The battery is a sizable 3340mAh unit. Android 8.0 Oreo will be on board in the form of EMUI 5.1.

We're expecting to see the Mate 10 Lite launch on October 16th in Munich, Germany. Interestingly, the Lite will be sold in China as the Huawei G10 or Huawei Maimang 6 (which is actually slated to be announced tomorrow, so keep an eye out for news on that). The Mate 10 Lite will ship about a month later for €379 ($455).