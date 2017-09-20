Call this a teaser or a weird rollout that hit one platform before another... or just typical Google behavior. Google Keep is showing users 4 new possible color options for notes, for a total of 12, but only on the desktop version. If you're using Keep on Android, even if you're on the latest v3.4.881, you get none of these and you still only see 8 colors.

The 4 new colors are dark blue, purple, pink, and some sort of light brown. I think the first two actually look good, though contrast with the black text isn't ideal, but the latter two just look too light and dull in my opinion.

We must always keep in check how awesome we are.

If you pick any of these colors for your note on the web, it will show as colorless on mobile. Notes do retain their color on desktop, as long as you don't mess with the color picker on your phone. So it looks like the app isn't able to even interpret these colors yet. An update should do the trick but for now, your can go purple all you want, you're still going to see a white note on your phone.