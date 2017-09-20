Project Fi, Google's pre-paid carrier, isn't quite as appealing as it once was. Now that the Nexus 5X and 6P are not sold (and suffering from hardware issues), the only phones available on Fi are the Pixel and Pixel XL. And unlike most pre-paid carriers, you can't bring your own device, as Fi uses specialized software to switch between networks. Customers have been asking Project Fi to begin selling cheaper devices once again, and the carrier has been listening.

We first heard rumors about the Moto X4 on Project Fi in June, and an Android One version was leaked earlier this month. Now it's finally official - the Android One Moto X4 will come to Project Fi. As with all Android One phones, it runs a pure Android experience without any bloatware. Google says the X4 will get Android Oreo before the end of the year, and will "be among the first to receive an upgrade to Android P."

As for pricing, the Moto X4 will be $399 on Project Fi. If you have an old Nexus device, you will be able to trade it in and save up to $165. If you start the trade-in process before October 5, you will also get $50 of Fi credit.

I'm glad Project Fi finally has mid-range smartphones again, but it's still missing a device in the $200-300 range; the Nexus 5X was $199 from Fi. Hopefully the carrier will continue to offer more devices in the future, but this is a good start.