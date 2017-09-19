Parrot has revealed the all-new Parrot Bebop 2 Power, the next generation of its world-renowned quadcopter.

Lightweight (1.15 lbs./525g), full-featured, robust, compact and accessible to everyone, the Parrot Bebop 2 Power employs a wide range of technology and features that are ideal for any pilot or aerial videographer.

Longer flight time: The new quadcopter gets 30 minutes of flight time per battery and up to 60 minutes with the two included high-capacity batteries!1

The new quadcopter gets 30 minutes of flight time per battery and up to 60 minutes with the two included high-capacity batteries!1 New photography capabilities: Built-in artificial intelligence and specialized modes let you shoot professional-looking photos and videos.

Built-in artificial intelligence and specialized modes let you shoot professional-looking photos and videos. New piloting modes: Customize your flying experience with the high-speed Sport mode or the slower-but-steadier Video mode.

Customize your flying experience with the high-speed Sport mode or the slower-but-steadier Video mode. New take-off modes: Launch the quadcopter by throwing it in the air or taking off from the ground.

Launch the quadcopter by throwing it in the air or taking off from the ground. More comfort for immersive flights: The brand-new Parrot Cockpitglasses 2 FPV goggles are compact, foldable and lightweight, giving you an immersive view from the pilot’s seat

The brand-new FPV goggles are compact, foldable and lightweight, giving you an immersive view from the pilot’s seat Long-range control: The Parrot Skycontroller 2 controller gives you precise control for your piloting experience, with a range of up to 1.24 miles (2km).

The controller gives you precise control for your piloting experience, with a range of up to 1.24 miles (2km). All-new design: The Parrot Bebop 2 Power has a deep matte-black finish with distinctive gloss accents for a more-stylish look.

The all-new Parrot Bebop 2 Power takes you to new heights with its impressive piloting experience.

Availability and MSRP:

Parrot Bebop 2 Power is available in September 2017 at major retailers and at is available inat major retailers and at parrot.com

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power contains: 1 Parrot Bebop 2 Power, 2 high-capacity batteries, 1 Parrot Skycontroller 2, 1 Parrot Cockpitglasses 2.

MSRP: USD $599.99

A highly portable, high-performing drone

Compact, lightweight (1.15 lbs./525g) and ultra-robust thanks to its fiberglass and Grilamid® structure, the Parrot Bebop 2 Power comes in a new dual-black design. It combines two texture effects: black matte and black gloss.

Thanks to the FreeFlight Pro app, the new quadcopter is as easy to set up as it is to pilot. For more-precise flight controls, the Parrot Bebop 2 Power includes the Wi-Fi Parrot Skycontroller 2, whichmaintains a connection with the quadcopter at distances up to 1.24 miles (2km)!

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power embeds unique advanced technology and sensors to ensure a reliable and stable flight. Thanks to two new high-capacity batteries included in the box, you can enjoy up to 60 minutes of flight time (30 minutes per battery1).

Film like a pro with A.I.-assisted shooting modes

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power makes it easier than ever to make professional-quality aerial videos, such as beautiful landscapes, sky-high selfies, and amazing footage of your adventures with friends. Unique A.I.-powered piloting features help you take truly impressive shots, even if you're a novice flyer.

Expertly created by Parrot engineers, a neural network analyzes live images captured by the Parrot Bebop 2 Power’s camera. This artificial intelligence recognizes different elements of its surroundings, such as humans and vehicles, and makes the Parrot Bebop 2 Power’s visual tracking incredibly accurate. Using the FreeFlight Pro app on your smartphone or tablet, it also simplifies selection of focal subjects in your photos and videos.

Cameraman: Like a director’s assistant, this mode allows you to take perfect videos and photos effortlessly. Just double-tap the screen on your smartphone to focus or slide a finger on the screen to position your subject into the frame. With this built-in artificial intelligence, you can now focus on piloting and the Parrot Bebop 2 Power will capture the perfect shot. Even if the subject is moving, its position will remain the same in the frame.

· Magic Dronies: Capture the ultimate "dronie" using the Parrot Bebop 2 Power’s four automatic movements, which use visual recognition and your smartphone's GPS position. The Orbit, Tornado, Parabola or Boomerang modes capture the dramatic visual effect you select while ensuring you’re in the center of the frame at all times.

· Follow Me with GPS and visual tracking: Integrated into the Parrot Bebop 2 Power, this feature gives the drone the capacity to follow your every step, record your adventures, and keep you in the center of the video -- even during extreme sports activities!

· Auto Shots: The new quadcopter offers four pre-programmed flying movements to capture landscape views with sophisticated photographic features and camera effects. Each automated visual effect is accessible in a flash via the 360, Reveal, Epic and Rise presets.

High-quality images

Parrot Bebop 2 Power is equipped with a customized wide-angle lens and cutting-edge anti-distortion technology to provide bright and clear aerial shots.

Its patented 3-axis digital stabilization technology provides crisp stabilized images, reducing vibrations and aliasing effects. Its 14-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor allows you to film in Full HD at 30fps, with the ability to capture JPEG and Adobe DNG RAW images for retouching during post-production.

The new FreeFlight Pro app offers a new, intuitive interface, including a photo and video widget.





The pleasure of piloting, accessible to everyone!

Parrot reworked the Parrot Bebop 2 Power’s piloting ergonomics to offer both ease-of-use and advanced features that will please everyone.

Take-off launch

Parrot Bebop 2 Power offers a new flying experience that begins at take-off! The sensors identify if the drone is on the ground or in your hand. If Parrot Bebop 2 Power is on your hand, click on the app or Parrot Skycontroller 2 take-off button and propellers will turn slowly. Throw the ParrotBebop 2 Power in front of you, and the propellers will accelerate until they stabilize the drone. Now it’s ready to fly.

Piloting modes that suit each usage

Parrot Bebop 2 Power introduces two piloting pre-sets:

‘ Sport’ mode releases the raw power of the machine! This mode is ideal for FPV drone races, with a top speed of 40 mph (65km/h). At high speeds, the quadcopter will tilt while turning, but remain perfectly stable.

mode releases the raw power of the machine! This mode is ideal for FPV drone races, with a top speed of 40 mph (65km/h). At high speeds, the quadcopter will tilt while turning, but remain perfectly stable. ‘Video’ mode adopts settings that are ideal for aerial shoots. The drone's movement and rotation speeds are tightly controlled.

Each mode can be customized to suit your own piloting style.

Touch & Fly: Tap a location to explore

Touch & Fly is a navigation feature that allows you to select a position on the map and the drone will fly there autonomously. Holding Keep finger on the map will add the location as a point of interest.

An intense immersive experience

The new Parrot Cockpitglasses 2 are lightweight, compact, foldable and comfortable for any pilot, thanks to an adjustable interpupillary distance.

Compatible with the majority of smartphones (up to 6 inches), Parrot Cockpitglasses 2 place you at the heart of the action with a wide, 96-degree field of view. The landscape will zoom in front of your eyes as you capture precise images with no disruption. Similar to a heads-up display, information from the flight is presented in your view (e.g. altitude, speed, distance and level of battery). A button allows you to switch to Sight View, meaning that you will stop FPV mode without removing the goggles. In Sight View, the app enables camera pass-through, so you will see a live view of your surroundings.

Reliable and safe flights

Parrot has equipped the Bebop 2 Power with systems that improve reliability and flight safety:

A flashing electric blue light on the back of the drone enables you to see the quadcopter from a distance.

on the back of the drone enables you to see the quadcopter from a distance. The FreeFlight Pro piloting app lets you manage each flight parameter (speed, altitude, etc.) and create a geo-fence to limit your flying zone.

piloting app lets you manage each flight parameter (speed, altitude, etc.) and create a to limit your flying zone. The ‘Return Home’ button in the app and on the Parrot Skycontroller 2 makes the Bebop 2 Power automatically return to its take-off point.

button in the app and on the 2 makes the automatically return to its take-off point. FindMyDrone indicates the last recorded GPS position of the drone and guides you to it.

***

Fly responsibly!

Expert and novice pilots should take responsibility when flying a drone. Respect the rules and regulations.

To fully enjoy the Parrot Bebop 2 Power, follow these important rules:

- Never lose sight of Parrot Bebop 2 Power

- Do not approach or film people without their consent

- Be very careful to respect the privacy of others

- Do not exceed the maximum authorized altitude in your country or region

- Do not fly near airports, military bases, industrial zones and other sensitive areas

- Do not fly over populated and urban areas

- Do not fly in rain, snow, fog, strong wind or at night

- Do not fly over stations, rails lines and highways

Access safety instructions here.

Parrot recommends you always take note of the local regulations

Availability and price :

Parrot Bebop 2 Power is available in September 2017 at major retailers and at . is available inat major retailers and at parrot.com

Pack content: 1 Parrot Bebop 2 Power, 2 high capacity batteries, 1 Parrot Skycontroller 2, 1 Parrot Cockpitglasses 2.

MSRP : USD 599.99

@Parrot #ParrotBebop2Power #limitlessfreedom

For more information, please visit www.Parrot.com or contact:

ABOUT PARROT

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot creates, develops and markets advanced technology wireless products for consumers and professionals.The company builds on a common technological expertise to innovate and develop in three primary markets:

Civil drones: With recreational drones and solutions for professional use.

Connected objects: With a focus on audio and gardening.

Automotive: With the most extensive range of hands-free communication and infotainment systems for vehicles on the market.

Headquartered in Paris, Parrot currently employs more than 700 people worldwide and generates the majority of its sales overseas.

Parrot has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006. (FR0004038263 – PARRO)