Back in the summer, Cody took an in-depth look at the latest update to Inbox by Gmail and found evidence for a new feature called Highlights. He found that Google was planning to introduce a section at the top of Inbox that would bring attention to priority emails right at the top of the app. Now, it looks like the feature has been turned on by Google, for some people at least.
As you can see from the image above, Jazli on Twitter has got the new section and a little explainer telling him what it is. At the same time, the Inbox support page has also been updated to include information about Highlights. According to Google, the inclusion of emails in the Highlights section depends on:
- Whom you email, and how often you email them
- Which emails you open
- Which emails you reply to
- Keywords that are in emails you usually read
This is presumably similar to how regular Gmail sorts messages into its priority inbox. If you don't want to make use of the new Highlights feature you can get rid of it in the settings by turning "Show high priority emails first" off. You can also remove single emails from the section by choosing "Don't show in Highlights" in the three dots overflow menus for each item.
It seems as though a server-side switch is responsible for some people seeing the new section already, as I'm up to date and I don't have it yet. I'm looking forward to getting it though; any help sifting through the silly amount of emails I get is much appreciated.
If you want to give Inbox a try you can grab if from the Google Play link below, or you can install it manually via APKMirror. Let us know below the line if you're seeing Highlights yet, and, if so, what you make of it.
- Thanks:
- Jazli
Comments