Motorola may not be great with updates anymore, but at least it's pretty good at getting kernel sources for its new devices out in a timely manner. The Moto Z2 Play (albus) is the latest Lenovorola device to have its source code uploaded to GitHub.

In case you didn't know what the source code is used for, it greatly assists developers in getting custom ROMs like LineageOS fully functional. It's still possible to develop a ROM for a device without the kernel source, but it's significantly more difficult.

If you're a dev and need the source code, you can find it at Motorola's GitHub in the source link below.