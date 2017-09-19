The ZTE Axon 7 fills a space in the current smartphone market that's changed quite a bit in the last couple of years. Let's call it the Nexus space. You've got a phone with mostly flagship internals, minus for a few trade-offs, for a much more wallet-friendly price. A phone like this from ZTE might not have made waves when you had Nexuses competing with OnePluses and so on, but right now it looks like a pretty good deal.

We've seen this one as low as $330 before, with the same 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, but this deal goes that little bit further. It's already $50 off at Newegg, at $349.98, but then when you add the Slickdeals promo code, you get a further $40 off. The original MRSP is $400, so $90 is a pretty good saving overall.

In his review, Ryan praised the build quality, screen, and battery life, but knocked off marks for the below average camera and mostly bad software. The latter can easily be solved, and the device has an unlockable bootloader and good ROM support. So if you're after a cheap-ish device with a Snapdragon 820 and decent hardware, this may be the one for you.

If you want to get in on the deal, you've only got until the end of the day to do so. Head over to Newegg, and don't forget to copy the promo code from Slickdeals and take it with you.