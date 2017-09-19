Samsung is currently pushing the Galaxy Note 8, but it's extremely expensive. The Galaxy S8 Plus is a good alternative if you want a big Samsung phone, and it just so happens there's a refurbished model on sale right now. For $550, you get a Verizon GS8 Plus, which is also unlocked for use on GSM networks. Add a coupon code, and it's $499.99.

The Galaxy S8 Plus on Daily Steals comes in your choice of black, silver, or orchid gray. It's got a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED panel, 4GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 835, and 54GB of storage. The 3,500mAh battery is also a little larger than what you get in the Note 8, which has the S Pen taking up some of the internal volume.

This is a Verizon version of the phone, so it'll work best on Verizon. However, it's unlocked and should have the bands to work on T-Mobile or AT&T as well. There's always some risk buying a refurbished phone, but the listing promises no functional issues. There might be minor cosmetic defects, though. Still, it's almost $300 cheaper than the price of a new phone. Use coupon code FWALLETS8PLUS, and you can knock $50 more off the price.