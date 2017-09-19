AT&T has just released a new app on the Play Store and this one is dedicated for its THANKS rewards program. Previously, Thanks was part of the myAT&T app, but now it's getting its own dedicated app, because AT&T can't settle for having just one icon in your app drawer. Gee, thanks!

Anyway, the new app lets you view available offers like Ticket Twosdays, presale on concert tickets, and free same-day delivery and setup of your shiny new devices. You can redeem any offer, track it, view a history of your rewards, and get notifications when new offers are available.

That's really all there is to the app, and AT&T could have kept it all inside the myAT&T app instead of releasing a new app, but oh well. If you're an AT&T customer, grab it for free from the link below.