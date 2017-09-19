SEATTLE—September 19, 2017—(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the all-new Fire HD 10, the next-generation of Amazon’s largest tablet, now with a brilliant 10.1” widescreen 1080p Full HD display with over 2 million pixels. The new Fire HD 10 is 30% faster with 2x the RAM and an ultra-fast quad-core processor, plus 32GB internal storage and up to 10 hours of battery life—now only $149.99. Fire HD 10 also introduces Alexa hands-free for the first time on a Fire tablet—just ask Alexa to play or pause a video, find music, dim the lights, set a timer, show your calendar, and more, simply by using your voice. The all-new Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order starting today.

“For less than $150, the all-new Fire HD 10 offers a beautiful 1080p Full HD display, faster performance, more storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life,” said Kevin Keith, General Manager, Amazon Devices. “We’re also excited to introduce Alexa hands-free for the first time on a Fire tablet. Now, you can ask Alexa to play a video, show you your calendar, dim the lights, and much more—using just your voice.”

With a 10.1” widescreen 1080p Full HD display, fast quad-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, Fire HD 10 is the perfect tablet for enjoying entertainment, including your favorite movies, TV shows, books, magazines, apps, and games. With options for 32GB or 64GB of storage, plus up to 256GB of additional storage via microSD card, you have plenty of space to store offline video downloads from Amazon Video, Netflix, and Showtime. Should you forget to download your favorite show before you leave the house, On Deck has you covered with a selection of TV shows and movies already downloaded and ready to watch.

Fire HD 10 also includes For You, a new personalized page on the tablet home screen that makes it easy for customers to quickly get back to reading, watching, playing or listening—and to quickly find what’s next. For You learns what a customer loves to do on the tablet, and then presents personalized recommendations across a variety of entertainment categories like books, videos, songs, and apps to help customers get the most out of their tablet. Customers can also quickly access family photos from Prime Photos and see their local weather right from the For You home screen. The new For You page is also now available for customers on previous generation Fire tablets.

For only $149.99, the all-new Fire HD 10 includes:

Full HD display—Brilliant 10.1” widescreen 1080p display (1920 x 1200) with over 2 million pixels (224 ppi) for bright, vivid image quality.

Faster performance—Quad-core processor with up to 1.8 GHz and 2GB of RAM—2x the RAM and 30% faster than the previous generation Fire HD 10—delivering quick app launches, smooth videos and games, and great overall performance.

More storage—The most storage available on a Fire tablet with options for 32GB or 64GB, and support for up to 256GB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

Longer battery life—Up to 10 hours of mixed use battery life, giving you the flexibility to go wherever the day takes you.

Alexa hands-free—Just ask Alexa to play a song, pause a movie, read audiobooks, answer questions, show your calendar, control your smart home, and more on your Fire tablet.

Dolby Atmos Audio—Custom-tuned, dual stereo speakers for immersive and high-quality sound.

Incredible reliability—As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 10 is more durable than the latest iPad Pro 10.5”—and costs hundreds of dollars less.

Dual-band Wi-Fi—Seamlessly stream your favorite videos with dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi support.

Front- and rear-facing cameras—Video chat with friends and family with the front-facing camera, take and share photos, and save them for later with free, unlimited cloud storage for all photos taken on Fire devices.

World’s best content selection—Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, Netflix plan, or Showtime subscription.

Amazon-exclusive features—ASAP, X-Ray, Whispersync, Second Screen, Amazon FreeTime, Family Library, For You, Blue Shade, On Deck, and more.

Screen Sharing—Let an Amazon expert guide you remotely through any feature on your screen, available 24x7, 365 days a year—for free.



Introducing Alexa Hands-Free

Last year Amazon brought Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, to Fire tablets making it even easier for you to enjoy endless entertainment by simply pressing a button and asking. Now, with the new Fire HD 10, Alexa is available hands-free—when connected to Wi-Fi, simply say the wake word “Alexa” and ask Alexa to control video playback (play, pause, rewind, and fast forward), launch an app, play your favorite song, or read an audiobook aloud. You can also ask Alexa to answer questions, read the news, get traffic and weather reports, set alarms and timers, and more—Alexa provides voice responses paired with visual cards on your Fire tablet’s display, and can even respond when your tablet screen is on standby. Alexa offers access to over 15,000 skills so you can stream music from Pandora, check your flight status with Expedia, or order a pizza from Domino’s.

You can also use Alexa hands-free on the new Fire HD 10 to control a range of smart home devices from SmartThings, Insteon, ecobee, Wink, and more. Dim the lights or adjust the thermostat using just your voice. Also, for the first time on a Fire tablet, you can ask Alexa to show you what’s on your smart home security camera with compatible devices from Nest, Ring, and Arlo—new feature coming soon. Because Alexa is cloud-based, it’s always getting smarter; meaning even more Alexa capabilities for Fire tablets will be available in the future.

Alexa hands-free will be available on the all-new Fire HD 10 via a free, over-the-air software update. The update will begin rolling out to customers starting October 11.



Availability