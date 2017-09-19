Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Cat Quest

Android Police coverage: The Gentlebros open-world RPG 'Cat Quest' pounces on Android a day early

Who knew a cat-themed open-world action RPG would be such a hit? Obviously, The Gentlebros had an inkling or else they would have never made the game. Regardless, if you are looking for a cat pun-filled adventure RPG with cute graphics and fun real-time gameplay, then look no further than Cat Quest as it's exactly what you want.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister. Explore Felingard's huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

Iron Marines

Android Police coverage: Ironhide Game Studio's 'Iron Marines' is an all new RTS for Android

Iron Marines is an all-new RTS for Android created by the developers of the Kingdom Rush series. It is a premium priced game, though there are plenty of in-app purchases included as well. Luckily the balancing of the gameplay does not require them unless you want to advance really quickly.

Monetization: $4.99 / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

From the creators of the award winner Kingdom Rush trilogy comes the most extraordinary space odyssey. A real-time, dynamic and deep strategy game that will transport you to amazing and unknown planets. Immersive, engaging gameplay, ridiculously appealing art, and a touch of silly humor.

Space Harrier II Classic

Android Police coverage: Space Harrier II Classic is the latest SEGA Forever title on the Play Store

Sega is releasing new versions of their classic games through their SEGA Forever program on a bi-weekly basis. Their latest release is Space Harrier II Classic, an on-rails shooter where you fly around the screen shooting as many enemies as possible. Sadly the controls are not that great, and there is no option to choose your difficulty.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP removes ads

--

The classic on-rails ground-breaking shooter, Space Harrier II is now available on mobile. Play free and rediscover SEGA’s third-person masterpiece. Often cited as the forerunner to the modern third-person shooter, you can now experience the birth of a genre from the comfort of your own mobile device.

KING'S KNIGHT

Android Police coverage: Square Enix's classic 'King's Knight' receives a modern facelift

KING'S KNIGHT is a reimagining of a classic Square Enix license. While it retains a lot of the same quirky top-down vertically scrolling shooter gameplay, the addition of various free-to-play mechanics such as gacha draws and hero collection ruins what could have been an entertaining title.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

Witness the evolution of the classic wall-smashing adventure. 6th Moon of the Luvan Year 320 Princess Claire of Olthea is abducted by the Dark Dragon Tolfidan. Meanwhile in Olthea, four brave souls receive the blessing of the time god Khalam, and embark on a quest to rescue the captured princess.

Learn (Japanese) Kana The Fun Way!

If you are looking for a fun way to learn how to read Kana, you may want to take a quick look at Learn (Japanese) Kana The Fun Way. It works like an odd game of Tetris where you match falling Kana symbols with the correct blocks. As you progress, new symbols are added to the gameplay. Essentially this is a memorization game that slowly introduces you to Hiragana and Katakana.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Ever wanted to learn how to read Japanese? The first step is to learn “Hiragana” and “Katakana”, otherwise known collectively as “Kana”. “Kana” refers to the Japanese alphabet – a collection of symbols that each make a distinct sound. By stringing multiple Kana together, you can form whole words or even entire sentences.

NOUKK

Platformers on Android can be a fickle beast. Really what it comes down to are the controls, which will make or break any platforming game. Luckily NOUKK plays great with touchscreen controls. Plus there is a very stylized look to the title, which really makes it stand out.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

NOUKK is an enchanting platform game that has been created with lots of love and a passion for detail. The little huntsman NOUKK is trying to save the love of his life and the rest of his tribe, who have been attacked by outlaws and taken hostage.

Freeways

Freeways is an all-new road building sim for Android created by the developer of Desert Golfing. There are 25 levels total to explore, each with multiple solutions. This way there is a good bit of replayability after you beat the game the first or second time.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

You are a freeway traffic engineer. Draw freeway interchanges with your finger. Optimize for efficency and avoid traffic jams.

Through the Ages

Through the Ages is the official digital adaptation of the popular physical strategy boardgame that goes by the same name. Basically, the gameplay has you building up a civilization from scratch, all in order to guide your civilization to greatness. While it may take some time to learn all of the mechanics of the game in full, in the end, that commitment is totally worth it.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The official adaptation of Vlaada Chvátil’s strategy classic, the second best board game ever according to Board Game Geek website. This is your chance to make history: You begin with a small tribe. As you expand your farms and mines, you lay the groundwork for technological advancements, better governments, and grand wonders.

Adventurous Fins

Adventurous Fins is a fish-themed endless runner that stems from a cartoon series. While I can't seem to find any information on this animated show, the game itself exudes a ton of charm. And unlike many endless runners, Adventurous Fins is completely free to play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Play now the game of the Minika - Adventurous Fins cartoon series. Make the highest score in İstanbul waters to keep the world's highest score in your hand in this infinite runner game. Collect the coins and set sail to new adventures with your favorite character. Beware the seagulls and fishes, they will try to stop you.

Ready, Set, Monsters! - The Powerpuff Girls

Now for a more known animated TV series adaptation, we have this week's release of Ready, Set, Monsters! - The Powerpuff Girls. It is a real-time battle game where you can play as Blossom, Bubbles, or Buttercup. On top of that, you can collect different monsters to help you along with these fights. Which honestly sounds like a free-to-play mechanic, but rest assured there are no in-app purchases contained in the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Punch, kick and smash an endless army of monsters with the Powerpuff Girls in Ready, Set, Monsters. Choose Blossom, Bubbles or Buttercup to pummel a horde of monstrous baddies. Use their unique strengths to see if you can beat your high score. Simple tap controls make it easy to jump right into the action, but the fast-paced fights and varied enemy attacks will challenge both your reaction time and your battle strategies.

Cat Bird

Cat Quest isn't the only cat-themed game this week, nor is NOUKK the only quality platformer. That's right, Cat Bird not only contains a cat-like creature as its protagonist, but the gameplay itself exudes all of the mechanics of a fun platforming adventure. You can expect 40 challenging levels with 3 separate boss fights scattered throughout.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

An adorable journey across worlds. Help Cat Bird on his challenging platform adventure on an epic quest to get back home. Venture through unique worlds hovering across pits, traps, enemies, and saw blades. Beware of the mighty guardians that block your path. Join the journey and open your inner meow.

bubblOO

Every week there is at least one new game from 111%, and as expected this week does not deviate. bubblOO is this developers latest title, and it's a bubble shooter game where it is your job to match 3 or more colors together until the board is clear. Not the newest of concepts, but a still a fun one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

111% New arcade game "bubblOO" .!. Enjoy a new rule of bubble shooter. Aim and shoot at 3 or more same colored bubbles to make them disappear. You can shoot the unnecessary bubbles away. Some special item bubbles help you achieve your highscore. This is a simple, addictive arcade and action game.

Naval Storm TD

Naval Storm TD combines classic real-time strategy gameplay with tower defense mechanics, all in a naval setting. It offers a ton of strategic depth, as well as a full campaign mode that includes 32 levels to work your way through. Just remember that this is still a beta release, so there may be a few bugs to contend with before it's officially released.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $4.99

--

Admiral. Our naval base is in danger. Get ready to command a naval war and defend the last remaining supply of oil. Entire armies of enemies rush at your island defenses, trying to destroy them by any means necessary. The first and only naval tower defense game that is set in the ocean.

GameDev Empire

Idle tapping games are a dime a dozen. While most of them usually contain the exact same style of gameplay, this week's release of GameDev Empire does it all a bit different. Sure, you can still find all of the idle tapping fun you are used to seeing, but the game also contains a handful of mini-games to play through. This breaks up the monotony of the idle gameplay, which keeps the the whole experience fresh and entertaining.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

--

Begin by creating a few simple casual games and sifting through the game designer market in search for the next Sakeru Minamoto. Together, you and your game designer will create the most extraordinary (and profitable.) platform game in existence. Continue to publish video games while earning millions of dollars until you have gained enough to hire a titan of the game design industry. Become powerful enough to change the future of gaming altogether.

Tap Tap Beat - the most addictive music game

I tend to have a soft spot for good rhythm games. That is why I was so impressed with Tap Tap Beat - the most addictive music game. Sure it works mostly like an endless runner, but the fact that you tap on the screen to the rhythm of the soundtrack in order to maneuver makes it all worthwhile.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.09 - $7.99

--

Guide the Unicorn through the path. Listen carefully to the beat, and play to the music or you'll fall off. Will you reach the end of the road?! And what about your friends, will they beat you? Who will be the best Unicorn rider?

Detention : Escape game

Gameday Inc. is no stranger to escape room games. Their latest foray into the genre is Detention : Escape game. It will require all of your reasoning skills, so make sure that you are ready to strap on your thinking cap before you start your journey.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $8.99

--

The game that will awaken and stimulate your brain development. Everything is perfect. All you need is your reasoning power. Test and challenge your deduction skills through much more elaborate and solidified stages.

Viking Hunters

At its core, Viking Hunters is a boss battle game where you fight giant creatures for loot. This loot can be used to upgrade your equipment, which means you will be able to handle even bigger and badder monsters. You have a choice of touch or motion controls, which is refreshing to see. So if you enjoy games where you partake in only boss-type battles, Viking Hunters may just be for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - 9.99

--

The blizzards and hailstorms have turned into rain, the mist has receded back to the polar isles, it’s hunting season once more. Prepare the ship, rally the crew. The battle will be epic, for we have the gods in our side. Giant monsters emerge from the depths to feed, although they belong deep below the waves, their strength and cunning is formidable. We will take their precious treasures or fall gloriously.

Faily Skater

Faily Skater is no Tony Hawk, but that doesn't mean it still isn't a fun game. At first glance it's apparent that this is an endless runner game, but the addition of skateboarding tricks makes it all that much more interesting. Pulling off a jump and a trick while dodging objects in the street isn't the easiest feat, but when you stick the landing, it's pretty exciting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

--

Join Phil in his latest Faily Adventure as he finds himself hurtling through downtown “San Fran Faily” on a Skateboard. In this physics based game you must maneuver an endless city scape full of dangerous and hilarious obstacles including busy streets, alleyways, parks, buildings and rooftops resulting in the usual Faily fun and near misses and best of all ultimate CRASHES.

Champions and Challengers - Adventure Time

Games created from cartoon TV shows appear to be a theme in this week's roundup. Champions and Challengers - Adventure Time is the third game to fit such a description, though unlike the others it contains tactical RPG gameplay. You can expect to find all of your favorite character from the Adventure Time TV show with a total of 70+ characters to hunt down and unlock.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Challenge the Dice Lord to the ULTIMATE Adventure Time game. Prepare thyself for legendary freakin’ battles in Champions & Challengers. Play as the greatest heroes and villains from across the Adventure Time Multiverse. Team up with Finn, Jake, Princess Bubblegum, BMO, Ice King and so many more.

Kingsman - The Secret Service

There are two Kingsman themed games in this week's roundup, with Kingsman - The Secret Service being the first one on the list. Rest assured this is the title you want to check out, as the other one isn't all that great. Specifically for this release, you can expect gameplay similar in style to Fallout Shelter. Simply defend your base while also going on missions to infiltrate numerous crime syndicates.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $49.99

--

Build and defend your Kingsman base while infiltrating the world’s most dangerous crime syndicates with your arsenal of stylish weapons and gadgets. Test your fellow Agent’s security measures and attack their base to recover valuable Intel during online PVP matches.

Tap the Tower

Tap the Tower is like a never-ending game of Donkey Kong. It is your job to run, jump, and climb your way to victory. Throughout your journey, you will find multiple powerups, which should help in this monumental endeavor. Rest assured, there will be plenty of in-app purchases to help you along the way.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $74.99

--

Watch your step. One wrong move and you're toast... or smashed... or gobbled or worse in this fast-paced and addictive free to play arcade game that will keep you tapping past midnight. Climb as high as you can and nab power ups to beat your high score while dodging zombies, fiery waterfalls, and other hazards.

Medal Heroes : Return of the Summoners

Medal Heroes : Return of the Summoners is your bog standard free-to-play gacha game. This means you can expect plenty of heroes to collect and upgrade as well as a never-ending list of uninspired battles. If you are looking for yet another hero collection game, then yeah, Medal Heroes : Return of the Summoners may be an alright choice, but if you are looking for a new experience, I would say keep looking.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

Summon and awaken the heroes that lay dormant in the medals to defeat the demon army and become the true medallion summoner. The Medallion Kingdom that has fallen into chaos is seeking summoners like you. Real-time Casual RPG at your fingertips. Come see Medal Heroes right now.

Over Space

Over Space is a brand new massively-multiplayer online space role-playing and strategy game. You can expect plenty of PvP action, as well as an ever-changing game world filled with dynamic environments. While many games have done PvP in space before, the scale of the battles within Over Space are huge. Like 100's of spaceships all fighting at one time huge.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Join Over Space Open Beta now and get a free Gem Package worth USD30. This Special Open Beta Gem Package gives you 300 gems every day for 14 consecutive days. That's a total of 4,200 gems. From the creators of the award-winning Galactic Phantasy Prelude franchise, Over Space is a brand new massively multiplayer online space role playing & strategy game.

Voxtale

Voxtale is a 3D voxel cube builder where you are tasked with rebuilding the voxel world all of the gameplay takes place in. You are free to build as you like or jump into the game's pre-made challenges in order to build what is asked of you in an allotted amount of time. The more you build, the more items you can display on your voxel island.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

We were waiting for you, Chosen-One. The world of Voxtale has been disjointed in a mysterious Event and only you can fix it. Objects, buildings, animals and even its inhabitants, everything is torn to pieces. Screeny, an adorable, bad-tempered and capricious android, will guide you through your quest to reconstruct a world destroyed by chaos.

RO: Idle Poring

Here is yet another idle tapping game, but this time around it is a fully licensed Ragnarok property. It's called RO: Idle Poring, and you can expect all of the normal mechanics found in an idle tapper, but with a fresh Ragnarok theme. Sure it may not be the mainline Ragnarok MMO we are all still waiting for, but it may just tide people over until it's released.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

RO: Idle Poring is an Official Gravity Licensed Ragnarok Original Idle Mobile Game. Reinventing the classic Ragnarok Classes, with over 100 different skills. Intuitive gameplay and amazing challenges. 24/7 non-stop level up system. Play it your way. All day, all night.

Football Strike - Multiplayer Soccer is a PvP soccer game where you are either taking a shot on the goal or defending it. It is a game of quick reflexes, as whoever is the quickest on the draw will come out on top. As with any free-to-play title, there is a wide range of items to collect in order to customize your character to your liking.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

You’ve never played a football game like this before. Take on your friends in multiplayer free-kick face-offs, or make a name for yourself in the Career Mode. Challenge the world across different online game modes. Hit the targets in a fast-paced, time-limited battle for points in Shooting Race mode, or take turns as both striker and goalkeeper in the one-on-one Free Kick mode. Customise your striker and goalkeeper with tons of unlockable items. Show off your style or represent your team’s colours.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Game

Okay, this is the second Kingsman game in today's roundup, and it is the lesser of the two. Why they both released in the same week, I am unsure, but obviously, two is too many. For those that are still interested, this one is called Kingsman: The Golden Circle Game and it is a simple match-3 title where you play as your favorite Kingsman characters..

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Be recruited as a Kingsman agent. You'll need to pass your training by completing Merlin's virtual simulation. Step into the shoes of Eggsy, Harry, Roxy, Merlin, and many more, each with their own style, skills and gadgets, and save the world from the hidden threats that lurk within.

Pixel Starships™ (Early Access Beta)

While Pixel Starships is still a beta release, what is currently available isn't half bad. At first, it reminded me a lot of Star Command, but once I dove in, there was a lot more content to explore. While they are both space management games, Pixel Starships gives you a lot more control. Considering that you can even build your own starships, I would say this looks to have nailed the genre.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

From one of the most successful Mobile Game Kickstarter campaigns of the year comes Pixel Starships. Pixel Starships is the world’s first total spaceship management game in an 8bit massive online universe. In Pixel Starships, you command every aspect of your ship from construction to battles in a single persistent world.

Stormbound: Kingdom Wars

Stormbound: Kingdom Wars is one of those games that mixes a bunch of genres into one title. First and foremost the PvP gameplay reminds me a lot of Clash Royale. But then you have a clear inspiration with a chessboard-like stage and a handful of collectible card mechanics that build on what is already a clear free-to-play experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

--

Immerse yourself in the rich world of Stormbound, as four kingdoms struggle for dominance. Construct a deck of unique and powerful cards and then dive into real-time battles against other players. Novel gameplay combines your favorite aspects of collectible card games with the tactical strategy of board games. Play cards from your hand to the game board and then watch your units march on the enemy base.

WTF Game Of The Week

AT&T threat defender

Android Police coverage: AT&T made an Android game for some reason, and it's terrible

The second I saw how broken AT&T threat defender was I thought to myself that this would make the perfect WTF title for our gaming roundup. I seriously have to wonder WTF AT&T was thinking with this release. Not only is the game an uninspired and broken mess, but the fact that AT&T deemed this game as a good use of their funds leaves me utterly dumbfounded.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

AT&T threat defender is an interactive game that allows you to navigate a network under attack and defend it against threats using AT&T Cyber security Solutions powered with AT&T Threat Intellect.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.