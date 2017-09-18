100 Million Transactions in 6-months: More than 50,000 consumers are enrolling daily, contributing to more than 100-million real-time person-to-person (P2P) payments, totaling $33.6 Billion , in the first half of 2017

Since June 2017, Zelle Network Banks and Credit Unions have seen up to 300% increases in new customer enrollments. An average of more than 50,000 new consumers enroll with Zelle daily. These consumers join a person-to-person (P2P) payments network already poised to reach more than 86-million consumers through the mobile banking apps of Zelle Network participant banks and credit unions. Currently, Zelle is LIVE in the mobile banking apps of more than 10 banks with new banks and credit unions joining frequently. Enhancing these mobile banking app experiences, next week millions more will have the opportunity to send and receive money with Zelle through a new mobile app, from bank-owned technology company and operator of the Zelle Network, Early Warning Services. The app goes live in the App Store and Google Play on September 12.

"Together with our bank and credit union partners we set out to make it easy, fast, and safe for consumers to send and receive money from almost anyone," said Paul Finch, CEO of Early Warning Services. "Our partners are revolutionizing banking, reducing friction from finance, and making it convenient to send money in the moment. The Zelle App is a perfect complement to the network banks and credit unions as it allows their customers to reach millions more with the power of Zelle."

Zelle allows money to be sent from one account to another typically within minutes when both parties are enrolled, using simply a recipient's email address or mobile number. Now, through partnerships with Mastercard and Visa, almost anyone with a debit card issued in conjunction with a U.S. bank account can use Zelle through the new Zelle Mobile App. The app complements "Send Money with Zelle" experiences conveniently available within the mobile banking apps of Zelle Network participants – a network that includes banks and credit unions of all sizes.

"Consumers are moving money in the moment with Zelle in a way that's replacing cash with convenient P2P payments," said Lou Anne Alexander, group president, payments, Early Warning Services. "Zelle is designed to be a simple experience that fits into the rhythm and flow of life. With just a few taps, regardless of where you experience Zelle, you can send and receive money fast – all with the peace-of-mind that your transactions will be backed by the security of your trusted financial institution."

Real Time Payments Provide the Convenience of Cash

In May 2017, Aite Group reported that a common brand across financial institutions (FIs) will drive consumer understanding and adoption of digital P2P payments services. Zelle's standout features, such as its interoperability and real-time payments, would be key to driving P2P ubiquity. [Source: "Digital Person-to-Person Payments in the U.S.," Aite Group, May 2017.]

"The mobile experience is evolving making the digital exchange of money more appealing to consumers across all generations," said Talie Baker, Senior Analyst with Aite Group's Retail Banking & Payments practice. "P2P is an emerging form of payment and hundreds of millions of consumers will now be able to benefit from a bank-owned network that is providing interoperable mobile P2P payments capabilities. With Zelle, consumers will be able to send and receive payments in real time to nearly any bank account in the U.S. making mobile P2P feel just like cash."