What do you get when you mix South Park's brand of seething humor, Cartman's childish behavior, and a slew of Google Homes and Amazon Echos? An episode full of big hairy balls and smelly tampon boogers being added to shopping lists, Simon says sentences about stinky poops, many more over the top juvenile jokes, all mixed with some social commentary on the loss of jobs due to automated assistants.

I won't spoil the episode for you, but let's just say things get awkward:

Then sad:

And finally we go back to the start, with Cartman issuing as many silly commands as he can to Alexa, Siri, and Google Home:

You can watch the full episode online, but if you have any smart speaker or assistant on your phone, you better turn them off, or be prepared to suffer through half an hour of them doing searches you don't want in your history, saying silly things, and adding big hairy balls to your shopping list.