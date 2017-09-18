This giveaway is a contemporary classic, and it was so well-loved that we just had to bring it back. And this time it's better than ever. If you've got a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, we're giving away 20 BrexLink battery cases, each one of which is normally a $30 value. And if giveaways don't suit you, we've even got an exclusive discount code.

Battery life might have gotten a lot better over the years, but there are still circumstances and use cases where a phone just can't last as long as you need. You could be camping, or on a long flight, or you might have just forgotten to pack your charger. But, if you've got one of BrexLink's cases on your S8, a few days without power isn't the end of the world.

Each of these cases more than doubles your battery life. BrexLink's case for the Galaxy S8 gives you 5,000mAh, and the BrexLink Galaxy S8+ case gives you an extra 5,500mAh. That's a lot of extra juice. And the case provides you with full edge protection, too.

Both of the cases even work over USB-C with simultaneous charging, so not only will it top up both the phone and case at the same time, you don't even have to worry about toting around a different charger. BrexLink also offers a 24 month warranty that can be extended out to an incredible lifetime warranty by following the company on social media.

The impatient can wet their whistles a bit early, as we've got exclusive coupons, too. You can pick up either case over at Amazon for 20% off ($23.99) with the coupon code APGIV004 at checkout.

Like the last time, this giveaway is actually two separate giveaways, one giveaway for ten BrexLink S8 battery cases, and one giveaway for ten BrexLink S8 Plus battery cases. To make sure you only enter the giveaway for the case you can actually use, we have two separate entry widgets. In the unlikely event the same person wins one of each, we will ask you to choose one or the other and we'll draw a new winner for the one you turn down.

You need to have a US mailing address to be eligible for this giveaway. The contest runs until 11:59 PM Pacific time on Monday, September 18th. You can enter via the two widgets below. If you'd like to check out the rest of BrexLink's products, then head over to their site to seem them for yourself.

